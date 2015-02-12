GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally on Russia-Ukraine deal, Swedish QE surprise

* Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal struck

* Sweden goes bold with negative rates in monetary easing

* U.S. economic data shows weakness (Adds close of European stock, bond markets)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 12 A ceasefire between Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces and surprisingly aggressive stimulus from Sweden's central bank injected optimism into global equity markets, which had been numbed by a stalemate in Greek debt negotiations.

U.S. Treasury prices rose as data showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in January and initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose more than expected, suggesting the economy started the first quarter on a softer note.

Stocks on Wall Street climbed while European shares reversed opening losses as they also took heart from a broadly positive raft of results on one of the busiest days in Europe's earnings calendar.

Even Greek stocks surged, with the main index rising 6.7 percent as investors held out hope that the new Greek government could reach a deal with international creditors over the country's bailout.

Investors also took cues from the cease-fire in Ukraine that will take effect from Feb. 15, and the Swedish Riksbank's decision to cut interest rates below zero and buy government bonds.

"You have all these sort of overseas positives and two domestic negatives with the claims data and the retail sales data missing," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.

The ceasefire deal came shortly after the International Monetary Fund announced a new four-year funding program for Ukraine that will total $40 billion.

MSCI's all-country world index rose 1.1 percent, while the FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading shares rose 0.64 percent to close at 1,493.22.

The Nasdaq Composite rose above multi-year highs set in December to levels last seen in March 2000, and was less than 300 points from an all-time high set earlier that month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.48 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,933.62. The S&P 500 gained 14.33 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,082.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.44 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,843.62.

Major European indexes hit multi-year highs, further boosted by encouraging corporate reports.

Sweden's benchmark OMXS30 equity index hit a record high, while Germany's DAX rose 1.6 percent to approach record levels and France's CAC rose 1.0 percent to its highest in about seven years.

Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and French car-maker Renault were among the leaders, rising 9.1 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively.

Sterling jumped after the Bank of England raised its UK growth and inflation forecasts, while Sweden's surprise policy decision sent the crown to a six-year low against the dollar.

Sterling rose 0.8 percent against the euro to a seven-year high of 73.715 pence, before paring gains to turn slightly lower.

The Swedish crown fell by as much 2 percent against the dollar to hit 8.5512 crowns, its weakest since April 2009, before recovering somewhat to 8.4331 to the dollar, down about 0.7 percent on the day.

Elsewhere in currencies, the euro inched up 0.6 percent to $1.1399. Against the yen, the dollar fell 1.4 percent to 118.76.

The price of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rose 2/32 to yield 1.9792 percent.

Prices on Germany's 10-year bund rose, pushing its yield down to 0.319 percent.

Brent crude prices rose more than $2 after two days of declines, as a weakened dollar and industry spending cuts offset oversupply worries.

U.S. crude was up $1.94 to $50.78 a barrel after dropping as much as 3 percent overnight, and Brent crude was up $2.50 at $57.16.

U.S. crude was up $1.94 to $50.78 a barrel after dropping as much as 3 percent overnight, and Brent crude was up $2.50 at $57.16.