GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on German growth, Greece optimism; oil rises

* German economy grows 0.7 percent in fourth quarter
* Investors optimistic for Greece debt deal
* Brent crude rises above $60 a barrel
* S&P 500 ends at record high
(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Stock markets worldwide rose on
Friday on stronger-than-expected economic growth in Germany and
optimism that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors,
while oil prices gained on signs that excess supply may ebb.
Germany reported growth of 0.7 percent for the fourth
quarter, more than double economists' expected 0.3 percent rate,
pointing to a stronger 2015 for the euro zone's biggest economy.
The growth in Germany boosted the overall euro zone economy,
which accelerated by 0.3 percent. Top European shares hit a
seven-year high, while Germany's DAX index hit a record
high. U.S. shares rose, with the benchmark S&P 500 index
posting a record closing high.
Greek equities rallied nearly 6 percent as shares of
Greek banks surged on signs the country could reach a deal with
creditors.
"Everyone has been so negative about Europe for so long, so
good news is unusual," Katrina Dudley, portfolio manager at
Franklin Templeton Investments in Short Hills, New Jersey, said,
noting the impact of the German data.
A Greek government spokesman said the country will make
every effort to reach a deal at Monday's meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on how to transition to a new support program.
Optimism regarding Ukraine also supported stocks in the wake of
a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
"The risk is being taken off the table," Dudley said.
Oil rose above $60 a barrel for the first time this year,
supported by signs that deeper industry spending cuts may curb
excess supply. Brent crude settled up $2.24 at $61.52
per barrel. U.S. crude settled up $1.57 at $52.78 per
barrel. The rise in oil boosted U.S. energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 46.97
points, or 0.26 percent, at 18,019.35. The S&P 500 closed
up 8.51 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,096.99. The Nasdaq
Composite closed up 36.22 points, or 0.75 percent, at
4,893.84.
Wall Street took in stride data showing the biggest drop in
U.S. import prices in six years and weaker-than-expected U.S.
consumer sentiment.
In Europe, the FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading shares
closed up 0.64 percent, at 1,502.82. MSCI's all-country
world equity index was last up 2.93 points, or
0.69 percent, to 427.62.
The dollar was up slightly against the euro, but the euro
still notched a third straight week of gains against the dollar.
The euro was last down 0.14 percent against the greenback at
$1.13865.
The strong data out of Germany and optimism that Greece
could reach a debt deal dented the appetite for safe-haven
assets and helped push U.S. Treasury yields higher. Benchmark
10-year Treasury yields were last at 2.04 percent,
from 1.99 percent late Thursday.
"The trend for the market is for it to be modestly
higher-yield," said Krishna Memani, chief investment officer at
OppenheimerFunds in New York. "All the things that were taking
yields lower ... are slowly getting priced out of the market."
U.S. gold for April delivery edged up $6.40 to
settle at $1,227.10 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Lionel
Laurent in London and Chuck Mikolajczak and Barani Krishnan in
New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)