GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks recover on hopes of Greek deal

* Stocks rebound on signs Greece to obtain bank funding
* Oil falls below $61 barrel as other commodities weigh
* Treasury yields rise on Fed rate hike outlook
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 17 The euro rebounded on Tuesday
and global equity markets recovered to trade near break-even on
signs Greek banks will continue to get emergency funding despite
a breakdown in debt talks between Athens and euro zone finance
ministers.
Stocks on Wall Street pared early losses on news Greece said
it intended to ask Wednesday for an extension of its loan
agreement with the euro zone that would be apart from a full
bailout program, a source in Brussels said.
U.S. equities have been grinding higher lately, with major
indexes notching a second week of solid gains last week and the
S&P 500 setting a new closing high on Friday. Much of the
advance came on signs of progress for a Greek debt deal and
reduced tensions between Russia and Ukraine despite continued
clashes in some areas.
Traders said the market was pricing in the prospect of a
last-minute deal on Greece.
"The costs of a Greek exit (from the euro zone) are so great
for Greece, they will eventually strike a deal. Yesterday's
meeting should not be seen as a failure, but more part of a
necessary process," said James Butterfill, global equity
strategist at Coutts in London.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.08 percent, rebounding from earlier losses, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.18
percent at 1,504.86.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
27.04 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,046.39. The S&P 500
gained 3.94 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,100.93 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 7.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to
4,901.62.
Even as Greek financial markets slipped, with the main
Athens stock index falling as much as 4.7 percent before
closing down 2.5 percent, on the whole investors kept their
composure on expectations a compromise would eventually be
reached.
Greek stocks cut their losses while Italian
and Spanish 10-year government debt yields rose
only slightly. Earlier, safe-haven buying of U.S. Treasuries on
concerns about Greece and Ukraine dissipated.
"The decline yesterday was in very thin trading. The market
recognizes that Greece is fairly isolated ... without much of a
contagion impact," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on growing expectations the
Federal Reserve could change the language in its next monetary
policy statement to flag a possible interest rate increase as
early as June.
U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on growing expectations the
Federal Reserve could change the language in its next policy
statement to flag a possible interest rate increase as early as
June.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down a
point in price to yield 2.1361 percent, up from 2.05 percent
late on Monday.
The euro rose 0.63 percent against the dollar to $1.1423
and against sterling it bounced from within a whisker of
a seven-year trough of 73.69 pence set last week.
The euro zone single currency was also helped by a German
ZEW survey that showed analyst and investor sentiment rose in
February to its highest in a year.
Spot gold fell as much as 2.1 percent to its lowest
since Jan. 8 at $1,205.72 an ounce in earlier trade and was last
down about 1.9 percent at $1,206.30.
"People think that eventually things will move towards a
solution because there is a lot at stake in the euro zone,"
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Oil slipped below $61 a barrel, dragged lower by weakness in
some other commodity markets, though threats to Middle East
crude supplies and expectations lower prices may prompt a
slowdown in U.S. output limited the fall. Brent later rebounded.
Brent crude rose 10 cents to $61.50 a barrel. U.S.
crude dropped 56 cents to $52.22 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)