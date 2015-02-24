GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds rally, dollar falls after Yellen emphasizes flexibility

(Adds quotes, updates prices)
* European shares supported by Greek deal
* U.S. Dow, S&P indexes at record highs
* Bond yields fall, prices rise after Fed's Yellen testifies
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The dollar edged lower and bond
yields fell after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
on Tuesday it would be several months before the Fed expects to
raise interest rates, while European equity markets gained after
Greece produced a list of proposed economic reforms.
Yellen said the Fed's policy-setting committee is
considering interest rate hikes "on a meeting by meeting basis."
She added, however, that a rate increase is not likely for at
least the next couple of meetings, and that the first hike would
not necessarily come after the Fed removes the word "patient"
from its forward guidance.
Short-term rate futures indicate the market expects the
first hike in September, the same as before Yellen's testimony -
but expectations for a possible June increase have been reduced.
Strategists said Yellen was giving the Fed more flexibility to
raise rates later if necessary.
"It's very cautious and very couched. She's leaving all her
options open as she should be," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The greenback jumped initially but paired gains and was
later up 0.05 percent against a basket of currencies.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields initially rose to about
2.11 percent, but subsequently declined to 2.01 percent.
"They're trying to give themselves more flexibility without
locking themselves into a commitment one way or the other, which
in general can be perceived as being dovish," said Jonathan
Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in
New York.
Wall Street stocks rose modestly. The Dow Jones industrial
average was up 52.53 points, or 0.29 percent, at
18,169.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.85
point, or 0.04 percent, at 2,110.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 8.27 points, or 0.17 percent, at 4,952.71.
Gold fell to near a seven-week low of just below
$1,194 an ounce. Expectations for rate hikes this year have
curbed gold's safe-haven appeal in recent weeks.
European stocks gained for a sixth day after Greece
delivered its proposed reforms to the Eurogroup, the euro zone's
finance ministers. If they are approved, Greece will get a
four-month extension of its financial lifeline.
Greece's stock market, which was closed on Monday,
jumped nearly 10 percent, hitting a three-month high. Greek
, Italian and Spanish
bond yields all edged lower. The benchmark FTSEurofirst 300
index rose 0.5 percent to a seven-year high.
The reforms included promises not to roll back any ongoing
or completed privatizations and assurances that any state
spending to address what Greece's new government has called a
"humanitarian crisis" would not hurt the country's budget.
Oil prices rebounded, with U.S. crude up 45 cents at
$49.90 and Brent in London up to $59.29 a barrel.
Asian markets were higher overnight. Tokyo reached another
15-year peak and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan ended flat.
