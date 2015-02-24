GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds, stocks rally, after Yellen emphasizes flexibility

(Updates to U.S. afternoon trading, adds details of Greece
deal)
* European shares supported by Greek deal
* U.S. Dow, S&P indexes at record highs
* Bond yields fall, prices rise after Fed's Yellen testifies
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. equities rose and bond
yields fell after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
on Tuesday it would be several months before the Fed expects to
boost interest rates, while European equity markets gained after
Greece locked in a four-month extension of its financial rescue
program.
Yellen said the Fed's policy-setting committee is
considering interest rate hikes "on a meeting by meeting basis."
She added, however, that a rate increase is not likely for at
least the next couple of meetings, and that the first hike would
not necessarily come after the Fed removes the word "patient"
from its forward guidance.
Short-term rate futures have shifted market expectations
modestly, with the first hike now expected in October, instead
of September before Yellen's testimony. Expectations for a
possible June increase have been reduced. Strategists said
Yellen was giving the Fed more flexibility to raise rates later
if necessary.
"It's very cautious and very couched. She's leaving all her
options open as she should be," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The greenback jumped initially but paired gains and was down
0.1 percent against a basket of currencies. U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields initially rose to about 2.11
percent, but subsequently declined to 1.99 percent.
"They're trying to give themselves more flexibility without
locking themselves into a commitment one way or the other, which
in general can be perceived as being dovish," said Jonathan
Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in
New York.
Wall Street stocks rose modestly. The Dow Jones industrial
average was up 85.83 points, or 0.47 percent, at
18,202.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.36
points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,114.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 1.82 points, or 0.04 percent, at 4,962.79.
Gold fell to near a seven-week low of just below
$1,194 an ounce before recovering to $1,198.50. Expectations for
rate hikes this year have curbed gold's safe-haven appeal in
recent weeks.
European stocks gained for a sixth day after Greece's
proposed reforms were approved by the Eurogroup, the euro zone's
finance ministers. The proposals pull back key leftist measures
and promise that the new government's spending on alleviating
social distress will not derail its budget.
Greece's stock market, which was closed on Monday,
jumped nearly 10 percent, hitting a three-month high. Greek
, Italian and Spanish
bond yields all edged lower. The benchmark FTSEurofirst 300
index rose 0.5 percent to a seven-year high.
Oil prices rebounded, with U.S. crude up 17 cents at
$49.62 and Brent in London off slightly at $58.86 a
barrel.
Asian markets were higher overnight. Tokyo reached another
15-year peak and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan ended flat.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Manolo Serapio
Jr in Singapore; and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Larry
King and Dan Grebler)