GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rallies on Fed rate views; stocks, oil slide

* Dollar reaches multi-year highs boosted by Fed rate hike
view
* Lingering concern over Greece adds to bearish tone in
equities
* Brent at 1-month low below $57 per barrel
(Updates to U.S. market close, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. dollar rallied
across the board on Tuesday as the prospect of the first rise in
U.S. interest rates in almost a decade stoked global volatility,
hitting stocks and oil prices.
A resetting of the likely timing of the first Federal
Reserve Funds Rate hike since June 2006 was the main driver for
Tuesday's selling in equities, analysts said.
"Expectations for the Fed to begin raising rates were being
pushed out to the fourth quarter and what we are seeing is a
temporary adjustment to the fact they may come as soon as June,"
said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street
Global Advisors' U.S. Intermediary Business in Boston.
A Reuters poll after an unexpectedly strong February U.S.
jobs report Friday showed many of Wall Street's top firms were
now more convinced the Fed will raise rates in June.
"The longer term trend is still in place for stocks and risk
assets to do well," said Arone, citing ample liquidity generated
by easing monetary policy in many central banks around the
globe.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index tumbled to close at its
lowest in more than a month and in negative territory for the
year so far. Concerns over Greece added to the bearish mood on
Wall Street, as technical negotiations intended to prevent
Greece going bankrupt will start on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 332.78 points,
or 1.85 percent, to 17,662.94, the S&P 500 lost 35.27
points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,044.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 82.64 points, or 1.67 percent, to 4,859.80.
Nikkei futures were down 1.7 percent. An MSCI gauge
of stocks across the globe fell 1.7 percent, the
most for any session in more than two months.
The European Central Bank's new bond-buying campaign helped
push the U.S. dollar higher, as did speculation the Fed will
start lifting rates from mid-year.
The euro was last down 1.4 percent at $1.0696 after
hitting $1.0691, the lowest in almost 12 years.
"We're seeing a generally hawkish tone out of the Fed," said
Chris Gaffney, president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis.
"There is a real desire from the Fed to just start the
process, to get rates off zero," he said.
The prospect of rising U.S. yields threatened to draw funds
away from emerging markets. The Mexican peso fell as much
as 1.1 percent to hit a record low of $15.6452.
OIL SLIPS, YIELDS FALL
A further drop in producer prices in China overshadowed data
that showed consumer prices there rose 1.4 percent in February
year on year. Much of the increase, however, was due to seasonal
volatility in food prices.
Commodities continued to struggle with the strength of the
dollar, in which most are priced. Gold hit a three-month
low near $1,155 an ounce, falling for a seventh-straight
session. Copper futures fell 1.8 percent.
Brent crude fell 3.4 percent to a near 1-month low
of $56.55 a barrel, while U.S crude dropped 2.6 percent
to $48.71.
U.S. Treasury debt yields were pulled lower, with benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury notes last up 19/32 in price
to yield 2.1279 percent, compared with 2.195 percent late
Monday.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione, Barani Krishnan and
Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chris Reese)