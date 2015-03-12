GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as dollar gives respite; crude falls further

* Dollar index falls the most in a month
* Wall Street rallies; boosts world share markets
* Brent, WTI fall despite dollar weakness
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 12 Stocks on major markets rose
on Thursday as the dollar softened the most in a month against
major currencies after surprisingly weak U.S. data.
The U.S. currency retraced its gains after earlier hitting a
12-year high versus the euro, pressured by a third-straight
decline in monthly U.S. retail sales. However, the data was not
weak enough to alter a recent shift in views that the Federal
Reserve is getting closer to raising rates.
Oil futures fell as estimates showed another big supply
build at the delivery point for the U.S. crude contract.
Stocks on Wall Street posted their biggest gains since early
February. Bank shares were among the leaders after the Federal
Reserve approved most of their capital plans, triggering an
avalanche of buy-back and dividend hike announcements.
The S&P 500, however, was still on track to post its third
consecutive weekly decline, hit by the prospect of higher U.S.
interest rates and the effect of the strong dollar on corporate
earnings. The much stronger-than-expected payrolls report last
Friday cemented views of a rate hike coming sooner than
previously expected.
The soft February retail sales data should not move the
conversation in regard to monetary policy, according to Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York.
"Online sales were actually pretty good, which would
indicate there was some weather impact," he said.
"There's a little relief after such a significant move in
the dollar," he added. "The (equities) market acts like a coiled
spring, and rebounds."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 259.83 points,
or 1.47 percent, to 17,895.22, the S&P 500 gained 25.71
points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,065.95 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 43.35 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,893.29.
MSCI's main world stocks index rose 1
percent, the most in a month and its first gain in five
sessions. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares ended flat after touching a 7-1/2-year high.
The euro bounced back from 12-year lows hit overnight under
pressure from the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro bond
purchase program that began this week.
The bloc's single currency was up 0.6 percent at
$1.0604 after earlier hitting $1.0494.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.5 percent to 99.27
after touching 100 for the first time since April 2003.
The dollar has strengthened on the diverging policies of the
Fed against other major central banks. In addition to the ECB,
other central banks becoming more accommodative include those of
Japan and South Korea, which surprised with an interest rate cut
hot on the heels of one from Thailand. A cut in Serbia's repo
rate took the number of central banks around the world that have
cut rates this year to 24.
The Fed's policy-setting committee meets next week.
"I think we're finally seeing some early signs of fatigue in
the dollar's rally," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.
"Caution is on the rise ahead of next week's Fed meeting. On
the one hand, steady job growth has many expecting the Fed to
lay the groundwork for an eventual rate hike. But this rapid
rise in the dollar could warrant a warning from the Fed as a
potential threat to growth," he said.
PRESSURE ON OIL CONTINUES
Brent and U.S. crude surrendered early gains in volatile
trading before the expiry of their front-month contracts and on
fears of a supply build at the Oklahoma delivery point for U.S.
oil.
"The Cushing estimate shows more of the same old for U.S.
crude - intense amounts of supply and shaky demand," said John
Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
The reopening of the Houston Shipping Channel for oil
imports and the potential approach of a deal to end a U.S.
refinery workers strike contributed to market bearishness,
traders said.
Brent fell 0.7 percent to $57.16 a barrel, while U.S
crude futures dropped 2.3 percent to $47.05 a barrel.
Copper prices rose 2 percent as the greenback
weakened, even as demand for spot copper in China strengthened
only marginally this week after most factories returned from
near month-long Lunar New Year holidays.
Spot gold, however, was down 0.1 percent to post its
ninth consecutive daily decline.
U.S. debt prices pared gains after a soft bond auction.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year note ticked down to
2.1086, from a close of 2.11 on Wednesday. The 30-year U.S.
Treasury bond was last down 7/32 and yielding 2.694
percent, compared with 2.683 percent late on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Daniel
Bases and Barani Krishnan; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie
Adler)