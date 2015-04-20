GLOBAL MARKETS-US, European shares up after China stimulus but Greece weighs

* Updates with U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON
* European shares rise on telecoms sector bid
* Wall St opens higher after sharp decline Friday
* Euro slips on Greece worries, dollar
* Asian shares fall as China stimulus fails to lift mood
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 20 European and U.S. stocks rose
on Monday after China announced economic stimulus measures while
the euro fell against the dollar on worries Greece may default.
Wall Street reversed course after falling steeply on Friday,
as companies reported good quarterly earnings although without
enough strength to push stocks to record highs.
A hefty cut announced on Sunday in the amount of cash
Chinese banks must keep in reserves aimed at boosting lending
initially lifted shares in China and Japan but both gave up
their gains to end lower as investors focused on new Chinese
stock trading regulations unveiled last week.
"What's helped the market today is the story about more
stimulus in China," said Rick Meckler, President of LibertyView
Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
But the downside, he said, is that the stimulus is a
response to a stubborn lack of growth and concerns remain about
currency effects and Greece.
"These have kept the market very range bound and we just
keep climbing, falling, and starting to climb back up again."
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 226.48
points, or 1.27 percent, to 18,052.78, the S&P 500 gained
19.09 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,100.27 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 45.21 points, or 0.92 percent, to
4,977.03.
The euro fell 0.65 percent against the dollar to
$1.0736 after IMF and G20 meetings in Washington generated no
progress on prospects of Greece reaching a deal on financial aid
that would keep it afloat and in the euro zone.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent against a basket of other
major currencies.
"We see the dollar moving towards parity with the euro in
the third quarter, but if something happens around Greece, it
may come sooner," said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index was
up 0.9 percent at 1,621.52, boosted by a 1.3 billion euro bid by
Telenet for Dutch KPN's mobile telephony unit
in Belgium.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.2 percent while Tokyo's Nikkei
lost 0.1 percent.
Chinese shares erased gains as fears of a regulatory
crackdown offset the central bank measures. The
CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.6 percent.
Oil prices turned positive after falling when Saudi Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi said Saudi production would stay near
record highs in April.
Brent crude reversed earlier losses to be up 0.1
percent at $63.49 a barrel after falling as low as $62.10
earlier in the session. It had hit a four-month high of $64.95
last week. U.S. crude was 1.2 percent at $56.40.
