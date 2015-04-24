GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities hit record highs, dollar weakens

* MSCI World index hits multiyear high, Nasdaq poised to set
fresh record
* Dollar slips after weak U.S. business spending figures
* Benchmark Treasury yields slip after weak U.S. data
(Updates prices, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 24 Equity markets around the
world rode to all-time highs on Friday as solid corporate
earnings and a record peak for the Nasdaq stock index stoked
investor optimism, but the dollar eased.
Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google
Inc led Wall Street higher, prepping the Nasdaq for a
second straight record closing high. On Thursday, it busted
through a record high that had stood for more than 15 years.
The MSCI All-Country World Index hit a
lifetime high of 441.46, extending a multiyear rally driven by
plentiful central bank cash and the global economy's recovery
from the 2008 financial crisis.
"I think we're on more solid footing than the last time,"
said Gordon Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities
in New York, comparing the fresh Nasdaq highs with those in
2000, just before the Internet bubble burst.
"There could be some vulnerability in some of the tech
names, given the change in the value of the dollar, but I don't
get the same sense that we're overvalued at these levels the way
we were the last time we got here," he said.
Investor sentiment in Europe was boosted by positive updates
from companies including Electrolux and Renault
. European companies are set for a bumper earnings
season on the back of a weak euro and an improved economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.58 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 18,091.27. The S&P 500 gained 6.92
points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,119.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 40.53 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,096.60.
With 201 of the S&P 500 companies having reported
first-quarter results, 69.7 percent have beaten expectations, a
whisker less than the average the past four quarters, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index rose
0.4 percent to close at 1,626.83, supported by a German business
survey that rose by more than expected for April. The prospect
of a break-through in Greece's debt drama underpinned markets.
Oil prices were mixed, with Brent hitting 4-1/2-month highs
on continued fighting in Yemen while U.S. crude fell on worries
of another upcoming stock build. Both benchmarks were headed
toward weekly gains.
Brent crude rose 27 cents to $65.12 a barrel. U.S.
crude dropped 50 cents to $57.24.
Data showing a seventh straight monthly decline in U.S.
business spending plans knocked the dollar lower and gave
Federal Reserve policy-makers even less reason to raise
near-zero interest rates any time soon.
The euro rose 0.28 percent to $1.0854, while against
the yen, the dollar was off 0.45 percent at 119.02 yen.
The dollar index touched a three-week low and was last
down 0.28 percent at 97.008.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose as weak U.S. business investment
data for March supported the view that it is unlikely the Fed
will signal next week it is close to raising rates.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 5/32 in
price to yield 1.9296 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Herbert Lash; Editing by Toby
Chopra, Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish)