GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St dips; Greece negotiating team rejig boosts Europe

* Drop in healthcare stocks leads U.S. shares lower
* Reshuffled Greek negotiating team helps European shares
* Euro gains on Greece optimism
* Benchmark Treasury prices mostly flat
(Updates prices to close of European stock, bond markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 27 Wall Street fell modestly on
Monday following healthcare stocks, but European shares and the
euro advanced on optimism over talks between Greece and its
lenders after Greece reshuffled its negotiating team.
The S&P Healthcare index was last down 1.28
percent, with a 3-percent drop in Amgen contributing to
the S&P 500's retreat from an intraday record peak and dragging
on the Nasdaq.
MSCI's all-country world stock index pared gains after
touching an intraday record high earlier in the session.
European shares closed up about 1 percent after Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled his team handling the talks
with European and IMF lenders. The move was widely seen as an
effort to relegate the brash, anti-austerity Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis to a less active role in negotiations, possibly
smoothing the way to progress in negotiations with lenders.
Concerns over Greece have mounted since the country looks set to
run out of cash in coming weeks.
"The well was so poisoned there that getting someone fresh
in there from a negotiation perspective might lead to more
breakthroughs, I think, is what the market's hoping for," said
Chris Konstantinos, head of international portfolio management
at RiverFront Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia.
Market participants awaited the release of Apple's
quarterly results after the close of U.S. trading. The most
valuable publicly traded U.S. company was last up 1.6 percent at
$132.41.
Investors were also cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve
policy meeting which ends on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 4.27
points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,075.87. The S&P 500 was
down 4.01 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,113.68. The Nasdaq
Composite was off 24.46 points, or 0.48 percent, to
5,067.63.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, which
tracks shares in 45 countries, was last up 1.15 points or 0.26
percent, to 442.72 after earlier hitting a record high of
443.98. The index was helped by Chinese shares reaching
seven-year highs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.97 percent
at 1,642.69.
The euro hit $1.09270, its highest against the
dollar since April 7, on optimism over Greece's prospects for
progress in talks with lenders after the reshuffle of the
country's negotiating team.
Benchmark U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat, with
traders reluctant to make big bets ahead of the two-day Fed
meeting. The meeting, which begins Tuesday, will be watched for
signs of how soon the central bank will hike rates from
rock-bottom levels, though the expectation is for little news
out of this Fed gathering.
"I expect the Fed to do nothing. I don't think the data are
there for them to be tweaking things," said Brian Rehling, chief
fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
Oil futures seesawed, with ample global supply keeping
market participants cautious after prices reached 2015 peaks
last week. U.S. crude was down 45 cents at $56.7 per
barrel; Brent was down 53 cents at $64.75 a barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $24.04 to $1,202.91 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson in London and Robert
Gibbons, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong in New York;
