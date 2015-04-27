GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St falls; European shares rise on optimism over Greece

* Drop in healthcare stocks leads U.S. shares lower
* Reshuffled Greek negotiating team helps European shares
* Euro gains on Greece optimism
* Gold jumps more than 2 percent
* Benchmark Treasuries prices mostly flat
(Updates to close of U.S. trading)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 27 Wall Street shares fell on
Monday, dragged lower by biotech and healthcare stocks, while
European shares and the euro advanced on optimism over talks
between Greece and its lenders after Greece reshuffled its
negotiating team.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index and the S&P Healthcare index
posted their biggest daily percentage losses in about a
month, after disappointing news from several companies including
Amgen. The biotech index shed 4.1 percent and the
healthcare index lost 1.8 percent.
The benchmark S&P 500 index hit a record intraday high
before reversing course to close lower.
MSCI's all-country world stock index also touched an
intraday record high.
European shares closed up about 1 percent after Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled the team handling the talks
with European and International Monetary Fund lenders. Concerns
over Greece have mounted since the country looks set to run out
of cash in coming weeks.
"At the margin, this increases the hope for some positive
developments from the Greece-EU debt negotiations," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
Market participants awaited the release of Apple's
quarterly results after the close of U.S. trading. Apple, the
most valuable publicly traded U.S. company, closed up 1.8
percent at $132.65.
Apple reported a 27 percent jump in quarterly revenue and
said it raised its share repurchase program by $50 billion.
Investors were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 42.17
points, or 0.23 percent, at 18,037.97. The S&P 500 closed
down 8.77 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,108.92. The Nasdaq
Composite closed down 31.84 points, or 0.63 percent, at
5,060.25.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, which
tracks shares in 45 countries, was last up 0.64 point, or 0.14
percent, at 442.21 after earlier hitting a record high of
443.98. A rise in Chinese shares to seven-year highs contributed
to gains.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.97 percent at 1,642.69.
The euro hit $1.09270, its highest level against
the dollar since April 7, on optimism over Greece's prospects
for progress in talks with lenders after the reshuffle of the
country's negotiating team. It later pared gains to trade up
about 0.1 percent
Benchmark U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat, with
traders reluctant to make big bets ahead of the Fed meeting. The
meeting will be watched for signs of how soon the central bank
will hike rates from rock-bottom levels, though the expectation
is for little news out of this Fed gathering.
"It feels directionless. No one is expecting the Fed to do
anything," said Gene Tannuzzo, portfolio manager at Columbia
Management in Minneapolis.
Oil prices fell, with ample global supply keeping market
participants cautious after prices reached 2015 peaks last week.
U.S. crude settled down 16 cents at $56.99 per barrel;
Brent settled down 45 cents at $64.83 a barrel.
Gold marked its biggest one-day rise since January as some
dealers scrambled to cover short positions and the May options
expiry triggered more buying. U.S. gold futures for June
delivery settled up 2.4 percent, at $1,203.20 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons, Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski, Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)