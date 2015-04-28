GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares edge higher; oil pares gains after Iran ship seizure

(Updates prices, changes comment)
* U.S. shares helped by Merck earnings, IBM dividend hike
* Dollar hits 8-week lows against basket of major currencies
* Oil pares gains on expected higher U.S. crude stockpiles
* U.S. Federal Reserve meeting keeps traders cautious
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. shares rebounded in
afternoon trading on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings from
Merck and a dividend hike by IBM, while oil prices pared gains
on expectations that U.S. crude stockpiles have reached record
highs.
Merck shares jumped 5.2 percent after the U.S.
drugmaker beat quarterly earnings estimates. IBM shares
rose 1.8 percent, the biggest positive influence on the Dow,
after the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 18 percent.
Data showing U.S. single-family home prices rose more than
expected in February contributed to the afternoon rebound,
although the data was released earlier in the session when some
weak corporate results depressed U.S. shares.
"So far, the first quarter earnings have surpassed
expectations and the housing numbers came in strong," said John
Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington Bank in
Columbus, Ohio, which oversees more than $12.6 billion in
assets. "So anytime you have any good economic data, the markets
react positively."
Disappointing corporate earnings handed European shares
their biggest daily decline in over a week, however, with paper
maker UPM-Kymmene slipping after results while a new
share issue hit Commerzbank.
Oil prices seesawed as traders weighed security scares in
the Middle East and support from a weak dollar against
expectations that U.S. crude stockpiles have reached record
highs. Iranian forces boarded a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo
ship in the Gulf on Tuesday, the Pentagon said, an event which
spurred earlier gains in oil prices.
Brent crude was last down 8 cents at $64.75 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last up 7 cents at $57.06 per
barrel.
The start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting
injected some caution into markets. Analysts expect recent soft
U.S. data will nudge the U.S. central bank towards a dovish
monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, fell to an eight-week low
of 96.011 after an unexpectedly weak U.S. consumer confidence
report for April.
"The current period of dollar weakness appears to be gaining
momentum and accordingly likely has further to run," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 50.58
points, or 0.28 percent, at 18,088.55. The S&P 500 was up
4.17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,113.09. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 0.46 points, or 0.01 percent, at 5,060.71.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.39 points or 0.09
percent, at 442.56.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
1.49 percent at 1,618.26.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields rose after the
stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. housing sector.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down
17/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent, from a yield of 1.92
percent late Monday.
Spot gold prices rose $12.05 or 1.00 percent, to
$1,213.60 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Marc
Jonesin London, Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)