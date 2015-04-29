RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on U.S. GDP data, weak earnings; dollar slides

* U.S. 1Q GDP data lowest in a year
* Weak corporate results hit European shares
* Dollar hits roughly 9-week low after U.S. GDP data
* U.S. bond yields spike to highest in over six weeks
(Repeats to fix formatting, updates to open of U.S. trading,
changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 29 Stock markets worldwide
slumped on Wednesday after a batch of weaker-than-expected
corporate results and data showing U.S. economic growth braked
more sharply than expected in the first quarter, while the
dollar plunged to a nine-week low.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. gross domestic product
expanded at an only 0.2 percent annual rate, marking the weakest
reading in a year, leading to a lower open on Wall
Street.
The data also hit European shares, which already suffered
from weak corporate results from companies including Delhaize
and Norsk Hydro. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top regional shares was on track to close well over 1 percent
lower for a second straight day.
"The mixed economic data has been a concern. The low-rate
environment is a bubble in itself and it's like riding a balloon
until the pin pops," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
A stronger euro also weighed on the region's stock markets,
with the currency hitting an eight-week high against the U.S.
dollar at $1.10990. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit a
roughly nine-week low of 94.872 after the GDP data.
Investors also awaited the statement from the Federal
Reserve's latest two-day policy meeting, due at 2:00 p.m. EDT
(1800 GMT), for clues on when interest rates are likely to be
increased.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 49.78
points, or 0.27 percent, at 18,060.36. The S&P 500 was
down 7.24 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,107.52. The Nasdaq
Composite was down 19.71 points, or 0.39 percent, at
5,035.71.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 1.61 points or 0.36
percent, at 441.02.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index was last down 1.72
percent at 1,590.4.
Safe-haven U.S. government bond yields and European bond
yields spiked higher in a global bond sell-off as investors
awaited the Fed statement. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
reached their highest since March 16 at 2.08
percent.
German 10-year yields hit their highest since
March 18 at 0.278 percent after threatening to fall below zero
earlier this month.
"We breached the upper end of the trading range. People are
looking to unload some longs," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York, on the sell-off in
Treasuries prices, which move inversely to yields.
Oil prices rose after news that King Salman of Saudi Arabia
had altered the kingdom's line of royal succession in a
reshuffle that also affected leadership of the national oil
company, Saudi Aramco.
Brent crude was last up 69 cents at $65.33 a barrel.
U.S. crude was last up $1.05 at $58.11 per barrel.
Spot gold prices fell $2.22 to $1,209.38 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jamie
McGeever in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)