GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on U.S. GDP data; dollar pares losses after Fed

* U.S. first-quarter GDP data lowest in a year
* Fed points to softer U.S. labor market, weak growth
* Disappointing corporate results hit European shares
* Dollar hits roughly 9-week low, pares losses after Fed
* U.S. bond yields spike to highest in over six weeks
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 29 Stock markets worldwide fell
on Wednesday after weak corporate results and data showing U.S.
economic growth braked more sharply than expected in the first
quarter, while the dollar pared losses after a Federal Reserve
policy statement.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. gross domestic product
expanded at an only 0.2 percent annual rate, marking the weakest
reading in a year, leading to a lower open on Wall
Street.
The data hit European shares, which also suffered from weak
corporate results from companies such as Delhaize and
Norsk Hydro. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional
shares posted its biggest daily decline since early January.
"People are speculating that we are in a low patch after
growing well over the last year, and the pace and momentum going
in to the second quarter doesn't seem to be as strong as people
expected," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer at
Charles Schwab Management in San Francisco.
A stronger euro also weighed on European stock markets, with
the currency hitting a roughly eight-week high against the U.S.
dollar at $1.11880. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies,
hit a roughly nine-week low of 94.678 after the GDP data.
The dollar pared losses after the Fed's latest statement on
monetary policy. While the Fed showed signs that it was
struggling to proceed with its plans to raise interest rates
this year, the central bank acknowledged slow economic growth
during the winter months in part reflected "transitory factors,"
which supported the dollar.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 76.31
points, or 0.42 percent, at 18,033.83. The S&P 500 was
down 7.47 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,107.29. The Nasdaq
Composite was off 25.61 points, or 0.51 percent, at
5,029.81.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 2.5 points or 0.56 percent, at 440.13.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.24
percent at 1,581.94.
Oil prices hit their highest of the year after the first
crude stock draw in five months at the U.S. Cushing, Oklahoma
hub suggested an oil glut may be starting to ease. Brent crude
settled up $1.20 at $65.84 a barrel after hitting a high
of $66.72. U.S. crude settled up $1.52 at $58.58 a barrel after
hitting a high of $59.33.
Safe-haven U.S. government bond yields remained up after the
Fed statement, but were off earlier highs, when a global bond
selloff led to a spike in yields. Benchmark 10-year yields
were last at 2.04 percent after hitting 2.08 percent
earlier in the session, the highest since March 16.
"We breached the upper end of the trading range. People are
looking to unload some longs," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York, on the earlier selloff
in Treasuries prices, which move inversely to yields.
Spot gold prices fell $6.77 to $1,204.83 an ounce.
