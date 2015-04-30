GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on weak results, dollar pares losses

* Shares worldwide set for second session of losses * Euro surges above $1.12 * Bond yields climb again after spiking on Wednesday * Dollar pares losses after hitting nine-week lows (Updates to open of U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 30 Stock markets worldwide stumbled for a second straight day on Thursday after more weak earnings reports, while the dollar trimmed losses after hitting fresh nine-week lows. The latest batch of lackluster corporate results depressed shares in the United States. Weak quarterly earnings from Celgene led a fell in U.S. biotech shares, while shares of Harman International Industries fell over 7 percent after the maker of audio systems cut its 2015 profit forecast. Apple was the biggest drag on the Dow after a Wall Street Journal report said a key component of the Apple Watch was found to be defective. Technology stocks in Europe sold off after disappointing numbers from Nokia. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was set to post its biggest weekly decline and its first monthly decline of the year. "The market has gone pretty far in a pretty short period of time, European markets specifically," said Robert Stein, chief executive at Astor Investment Management in Chicago. "With some uncertainty ahead on economic data and Fed action, investors are taking profits." The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, sank to a fresh nine-week low of 94.399 and was on track for its worst monthly performance in four years. The dollar index pared losses and the greenback rose against the yen, however, after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to a 15-year low last week and consumer spending rose in March. [ID: nL1N0XR1C5] The euro hit a nine-week high against the dollar of $1.12490 . After several months of dollar strength, the greenback has weakened of late, on reduced expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate increases and a recent run of weak economic figures. The Fed on Wednesday left rates unchanged, noting weak economic growth, though it termed the recent slowdown as largely "transitory." The weaker dollar helped U.S. crude oil prices hit a five-month high by making oil less expensive for holders of other currencies. U.S. crude was last up 33 cents at $58.91 per barrel after hitting a high of $59.40. Brent crude was last up 56 cents at $66.40 a barrel. [ID: nL4N0XR1U0] MSCI's all-country world equity index was last down 3.08 points or 0.7 percent, to 437.57. The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 55.88 points, or 0.31 percent, at 17,979.65. The S&P 500 was down 7.66 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,099.19. The Nasdaq Composite was off 32.40 points, or 0.64 percent, at 4,991.25. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index was last down 0.54 percent at 1,573.43. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields extended Wednesday's rise to hit nearly seven-week highs of 2.11 percent after the strong U.S. data, while German 10-year yields climbed to their highest since March 9 at 0.379 percent. Spot gold prices fell $23.39 to $1,180.91 an ounce. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)