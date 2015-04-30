GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on weak results, dollar pares losses

* Shares worldwide set for second session of losses
* Euro surges above $1.12
* Bond yields climb again after spiking on Wednesday
* Dollar pares losses after hitting nine-week lows
(Updates prices to mid-afternoon trading)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 30 Stock markets worldwide
stumbled for a second straight day on Thursday after more weak
earnings reports, while the dollar trimmed losses after hitting
fresh nine-week lows.
The latest batch of lackluster corporate results weighed
down shares on Wall Street. Weak quarterly earnings from Celgene
led a fall in U.S. biotech stocks, while shares of
Harman International Industries fell over 7 percent
after the maker of audio systems cut its 2015 profit forecast.
Apple was the biggest drag on the Dow, S&P 500 and
the Nasdaq indexes. The drop came after a Wall Street Journal
report said supplies of the company's much-anticipated new Apple
Watch were limited at the rollout of the product after a key
component was found to be defective.
Technology stocks in Europe fell after Nokia
reported a quarterly profit that was well below market
forecasts, sending its stock tumbling 10 percent. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares posted
its biggest weekly drop and its first monthly decline of the
year.
"The market has gone pretty far in a pretty short period of
time, European markets specifically," said Robert Stein, chief
executive at Astor Investment Management in Chicago. "With some
uncertainty ahead on economic data and Fed action, investors are
taking profits."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, sank to a fresh
nine-week low of 94.399 and was on track for its worst monthly
performance in four years.
The dollar index pared losses and the greenback rose against
the yen, however, after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to
a 15-year low last week and consumer spending rose in March.
The euro hit a nine-week high against the dollar of $1.12490
. After several months of dollar strength, the
greenback has weakened of late, on reduced expectations for
Federal Reserve interest-rate increases and a recent run of weak
economic figures.
The Fed on Wednesday left rates unchanged, noting weak
economic growth, though it termed the recent slowdown as largely
"transitory."
The weaker dollar helped U.S. crude oil prices hit fresh
2015 highs by making oil less expensive for holders of other
currencies. Oil was on course for its best monthly gain in six
years.
U.S. crude was last up 86 cents at $59.44 per barrel
after hitting a high of $59.63. Brent crude was last up
98 cents at $66.82 a barrel.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 3.43 points or 0.78 percent, to 437.22
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 98.32
points, or 0.55 percent, at 17,937.21. The S&P 500 was
down 12.29 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,094.56. The Nasdaq
Composite was off 58.57 points, or 1.17 percent, at
4,965.07.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.42
percent at 1,575.28.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields extended
Wednesday's gains to hit nearly seven-week highs of 2.11 percent
after the strong U.S. data, while German 10-year yields
climbed to their highest since March 9 at 0.386
percent.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru, Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Bernadette Baum)