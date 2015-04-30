GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on weak results; dollar ends worst month in 4 years

* Major U.S. indexes close more than 1 pct lower
* Euro surges above $1.12
* 10-yr Treasury yields fall from nearly seven-week highs
* Dollar posts worst month since April 2011
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 30 Stock markets worldwide
posted a second straight session of losses on Thursday after
more weak earnings reports, with all three major U.S. indexes
plunging more than 1 percent.
The dollar fell on Thursday, to close out April as the
greenback's worst month in four years, as measured against a
basket of six major currencies.
The latest batch of lackluster corporate results weighed on
shares on Wall Street on Thursday. Celgene led a fall
in U.S. biotech stocks, while shares of Harman International
Industries fell 7 percent after the maker of audio
systems cut its 2015 profit forecast.
Apple was the biggest drag on the Dow, S&P 500 and
the Nasdaq indexes. The Wall Street Journal reported that
supplies of the company's Apple Watch were limited at the
product's rollout after a key component was found to be
defective.
Technology stocks in Europe fell after Nokia
reported a quarterly profit that was well below market
forecasts, sending its stock tumbling. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares posted its biggest weekly
drop and its first monthly decline of the year.
"People were expecting a slight miss in earnings as a result
of the big move in the dollar, but not as dramatic as we saw
today," Robert Francello, head trader at Apex Capital in San
Francisco, said of U.S. corporate results.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, sank to a nine-week
low of 94.399.
The dollar index pared losses and the greenback rose against
the yen, however, after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to
a 15-year low last week and consumer spending rose in March.
For the month of April, the dollar index fell about 3.7
percent.
The euro hit a nine-week high against the dollar of $1.12490
on Thursday. The greenback has weakened of late, on
reduced expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate increases
and a recent run of weak economic figures.
The weaker dollar helped U.S. crude oil prices hit fresh
2015 highs by making oil less expensive for holders of other
currencies. Oil posted its best monthly gain in six years.
U.S. crude settled up $1.05 at $59.63 a barrel after
hitting a high of $59.78. Brent crude settled up 94
cents at $66.78 a barrel.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 4.35 points or 0.99 percent, at 436.3. The index rose
about 2.8 percent in April.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 195.01
points, or 1.08 percent, at 17,840.52. The S&P 500 closed
down 21.34 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,085.51. The Nasdaq
Composite closed down 82.22 points, or 1.64 percent, at
4,941.42.
The three major U.S. share indexes posted modest gains in
April.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.42
percent at 1,575.28.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were
mostly flat at 2.03 percent after month-end portfolio buying
erased earlier price losses, which had driven the yields to a
nearly seven-week high of 2.11 percent.
