GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares rally; dollar rises in May Day trading

* Dollar rises from nine-week lows
* U.S. shares gain after two sessions of losses
* Many Asian, European markets shut for May Day
* Oil dips after Iraq says crude exports hit record in April
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. shares rebounded sharply on
Friday on gains in healthcare and technology stocks, while the
dollar rose from nine-week lows on signs that the U.S. economy
may be stabilizing.
The Nasdaq snapped a four-day losing streak, while the S&P
tech sector gained 1.5 percent and the S&P healthcare
sector gained 1.3 percent. Apple shares rose 3
percent and were the biggest boost to the major U.S. indexes.
All major European markets except London, its biggest, were
closed on Friday for the May Day holiday, while many Asian
markets were also shut. London's FTSE 100 index inched
higher on a surge in the shares of Lloyds bank and
mining companies.
The gains in U.S. shares came after weak earnings reports
had contributed to losses in the benchmark S&P 500 over the
previous two sessions. The rise also came despite data showing
that construction spending fell in March to a six-month low and
manufacturing growth held at its slowest in almost two years in
April.
A jump in consumer sentiment in April, however, and
stronger-than-expected vehicle sales for the month suggested the
economy was finding some footing and supported the dollar. [ID:
nL1N0XS0V8]
"When you have stocks that have declined so significantly,
and with investors with cash on the sidelines, I think people
are looking at opportunities to enter," said Katrina Dudley,
portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments in Short
Hills, New Jersey.
The MSCI world equity index was last up
1.88 points or 0.43 percent, at 438.18.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 183.54
points, or 1.03 percent, to 18,024.06, the S&P 500 gained
22.78 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,108.29 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 63.97 points, or 1.29 percent, to
5,005.39.
The FTSE 100 index of top British shares closed up
0.36 percent at 6,985.95 points.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, rose after posting its
worst month in four years in April. The index was last up 0.62
percent at 95.189 after hitting a nine-week low of 94.399 on
Thursday.
The euro was last down 0.16 percent against the dollar at
$1.12045 after hitting a more than nine-week high
against the dollar of $1.12900 earlier on Friday.
"We maintain that the (recent) sell-off in the greenback is
likely to run out of steam," said Jane Foley, senior FX
strategist, at Rabobank in London.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which
move inversely to prices, hit a seven-week high of 2.124
percent. Treasuries posted their worst week in two months as
traders readjusted to higher yields globally.
Oil prices eased off 2015 highs after Iraq said its crude
exports hit a record in April, keeping Middle East production
well above demand.
Brent crude settled down 32 cents at $66.46 a
barrel. U.S. crude settled down 48 cents at $59.15 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Tanya
Agrawal in Bengaluru and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)