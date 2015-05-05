GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields hit 5-month highs; stocks, dollar fall

* Huge widening in U.S. trade gap raises Q1 growth concerns
* U.S. services upturn revives bets on growth rebound
* Stand-off in Greece's debt talks bogs down sentiment
* Dollar slips on mixed signals, oil hits year high
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 5 Long-term U.S. Treasury yields
rose on Tuesday to their highest level this year as investors
reassessed their view on the global economy, while stock prices
around the world fell on worrisome U.S. trade data and news on
Asian factory activity.
The stand-off between Greece and its creditors also curbed
appetite for equities.
Oil prices reached fresh 2015 highs as protests disrupted
exports from an eastern Libyan port, while gold gained on safety
bids stemming from anxiety in other markets.
The two-week selloff in Treasuries, German Bunds and British
gilts stemmed from factors including heavy debt supply, reduced
pessimism about Europe, and easing downward pressure on U.S. and
European inflation.
"You are seeing the worst of disinflation over. You are also
seeing oil prices stabilizing," said Bill Stone, chief
investment strategist at PNC Asset Management Group in
Philadelphia.
There was no major shift in investor conviction on whether
the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its September
meeting, but a less gloomy global backdrop caused some investors
to consider such a move as more likely than two weeks ago.
The dollar's fall, however, suggested doubts persist about a
September rate hike following mixed U.S. data. The United States
posted its biggest monthly trade gap in nearly 6-1/2 years in
March, while a private gauge on the services sector unexpectedly
improved in April.
In late U.S. trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
closed down 142.53 points, or 0.79 percent, to 17,927.87,
the S&P 500 ended 25.01 points, or 1.18 percent, lower to
2,089.48 and the Nasdaq Composite finished down 77.60
points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,939.33.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.9 percent, to 435.09.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index shed
1.6 percent at 1,555.46, erasing an earlier gain spurred by an
almost 7 percent jump in UBS shares.
Tokyo's Nikkei eked out a 0.06 gain despite data
from China, Taiwan and Japan which showed factory activity
contracting.
While worries intensified about Asia's biggest economies,
the European Commission said euro zone economic growth would be
stronger than previously expected this year.
Prices of major government bonds declined in an ongoing
market pullback. Safe-haven German Bunds' 10-year yields
touched 0.535 percent, the highest since January.
This has also led investors to dump U.S. Treasuries, sending
the 30-year bond yield to 2.934 percent, the highest
in five months and above its 200-day moving average. The 30-year
yield was last 2.892 percent.
In the currency market, the mixed U.S. data spurred selling
in the dollar, especially against the euro. The single currency
was up 0.44 percent at $1.1193.
Brent crude settled up $1.07, or 1.61 percent, at
$67.52 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up $1.47 or 2.49
percent at $60.40.
Spot gold prices rose $6.1 or 0.51 percent, to
$1,193.80 an ounce.
