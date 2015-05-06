GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as bond yields rise and US dollar slumps

* Fed's Yellen cautions on high stock market valuation
* European bond yields rise to fresh 2015 highs
* Euro hits 10-week high vs dollar
* Crude oil hits 2015 peak on lower U.S. inventory
By Richard Leong and Jamie McGeever
NEW YORK, May 6 Stocks on major world markets
fell on Wednesday, as European borrowing costs reached their
highest level this year, while the U.S. dollar slumped against
major currencies after weak American economic data.
Improving European economic data is easing the fear of
deflation, pushing up bond yields in the euro zone, while
persistently weak U.S. economic data in the first four months of
the year, along with poor corporate earnings, is calling the
valuation of equities into question.
"Markets can handle slowly, gradually-rising interest rates
as an economy continues to improve. The uncertainty is that
these are pretty significant moves," said Chuck Carlson, chief
executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond,
Indiana. "That's why you're staring to see stocks sell off a
little more aggressively."
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen also warned of high
stock market valuations contributing to weakness in U.S.
equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 0.48
percent at 17,842.99., while the S&P 500 stock index lost
0.44 percent to 2,080.18, a low not seen since early April.
"The fire got stoked from Janet Yellen. It provided more
fuel to the sell-off," said Kristina Hooper, head of portfolio
strategies at Allianz Global Investors in New York.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top shares finished
0.5 percent weaker at 1,547.72 points.
"The euro is strengthening and that has taken some of the
earlier tailwinds away from the market," Gerhard Schwarz, head
of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said, noting a stronger
currency was negative for Europe's export-oriented companies.
Japanese stocks slipped as traders reduced their exposure
ahead of Golden Week holidays in Japan.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.4 percent to 433.58.
GLOBAL BOND ROUT
Bond yields continued to rise in Europe and the U.S. despite
the standoff between Greece and its lenders [ID:nL5N0XX2WU} and
in the face of disappointing data on private U.S. jobs growth
.
Large corporate bond sales by Apple Inc and Royal
Dutch Shell also added some supply pressure.
Longer-maturity Treasuries yields rose the most most, with
the yield on the 30-year bond nearing 3.0 percent, a level last
seen on Dec. 5. Yields on the 10-year Treasury hit their highest
level since March 9.
Bond yields in Europe and the U.S. have been rising as
deflation fears have eased with recovering oil prices, and in
anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate rise later this
year.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a 2015 high just
under 0.6 percent after striking a record low of
0.05 percent last month.
Bond prices are seen staying weak until at least Friday's
U.s. Labor Department monthly unemployment report which may
clarify the outlook for the U.S. economy.
Low liquidity in global bond markets after central banks
around the world bought up large amounts of government debt in
recent months are also exacerbating the moves in bond markets.
"From a macro perspective the sell-off was long overdue,"
said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea in
Helsinki. "You can always find reasons in such numbers but I
wouldn't say this was the underlying cause. Yields were at such
low levels that real money investors simply were not interested
anymore."
U.S. DOLLAR SLIDE
The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level against the euro since
late February on Wednesday, after a rise in European yields
drove demand for the euro, and weak U.S. private sector
employment data supported expectations that the Federal Reserve
may delay raising interest rates.
The rise in European bond yields is "clearly what's helping
the euro along here," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global
interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New
York.
The euro rose over 1.5 percent against the greenback and hit
$1.13710, its highest level in about 10 weeks. The yield gap
between U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and their
German counterpart shrank to about 165 basis points,
the narrowest since late March, making the euro more attractive
to investors chasing yields.
The dollar index was last down 1.0 percent at 94.116.
OIL PRICES AT 2015 HIGHS
Crude oil prices rose to 2015 peaks on Wednesday after the
first fall in U.S. crude inventories since January.
The U.S. dollar's fall also supported oil and other
commodity prices as those raw materials became more affordable
for holders of the euro and other currencies.
U.S. crude futures rallied more than $2 to the
year's high of $62.58 a barrel, before settling just 53 cents
higher at $60.93.
North Sea Brent, the more widely-used benchmark,
reached a 2015 peak of $69.63.
