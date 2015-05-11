GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on Greek exit fears; dollar gains

* Euro zone bourses fall on Greece, driving bond yields up
* China's rate cut initially lifts stocks
* Oil weakens on signs of renewed shale production
(Adds close of European bond, stock market)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 11 Global equity markets eased on
Monday on a dip in energy shares and fears a resolution to
Greece's financial woes is not in sight, leading the euro to
weaken against the dollar.
A cut in Chinese interest rates initially lent support to
Asian and some European shares, especially miners, as China is
the world's biggest consumer of copper and other metals.
But signs that U.S. shale oil production was recovering sent
oil prices lower and made energy the sector that weighed the
most on the S&P 500. U.S. oil drillers added rigs to the Permian
Basin for the first time this year, industry data showed last
week.
A strong jobs report on Friday that showed the U.S. economy
was picking up steam and helped boost Wall Street by more than 1
percent was old news by Monday, as investors again eyed the
potential implications of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
Greece paid about 750 million euros to the International
Monetary Fund a day before it was due, two Greek finance
ministry officials told Reuters, but it was not enough to stop
worries over future payments.
"The market's focus was distracted away from Greece last
week with the U.K. elections and with the (U.S.) payroll data.
The second that was out of the way, (investors) jumped on it,"
said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM
Brokerage in Chicago.
Greek bond yields edged up as euro zone finance ministers
met in Brussels to discuss a cash-for-reforms deal with Athens,
which faces the first in a series of large debt repayments this
week.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries fell 0.15 percent, and key UK,
German and French national stock indexes were lower. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.31 percent
to 1,596.79 points, lifted by financial stocks.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
46.14 points, or 0.25 percent, to 18,144.97. The S&P 500
slid 4.66 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,111.44 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 4.42 points, or 0.09 percent, to
5,007.97.
The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on renewed worries
over a Greek exit from the euro zone.
The euro fell 0.46 percent to $1.1152, while the
dollar rose 0.24 percent to 95.024 against a basket of six
currencies. Against the yen, the greenback gained
0.2 percent to 120.03.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, dragged higher by a continued
selloff in German government bunds and as investors readied for
the U.S. government to sell $64 billion in new debt this week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down
21/32 in price to yield 2.2253 percent. German 10-year note
yields rose to 0.605 percent.
Oil slipped towards $65 a barrel on signs that U.S. shale
oil production was recovering after a recent price rally renewed
concerns of a growing global supply glut.
Brent crude for June was down 47 cents at $64.92 a
barrel. U.S. light crude for June delivery fell 26 cents
to $59.13 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)