GLOBAL MARKETS-Greek drama weighs on sentiment; yen off, euro up

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 28 The euro rose on Thursday as
Greece fought to reach an agreement with its lenders to avoid an
imminent default, but mixed signals on the state of the
negotiations kept other markets little changed.
Crude oil futures rose in choppy trade after two days of
sharp losses after data showed a fourth weekly drawdown in U.S.
crude stockpiles.
Creditors said progress in talks with Greece was too slow
and a deal was still out of reach, a euro zone official told
Reuters. But Greece's government said it intends to reach an
agreement with its lenders by Sunday.
"Everybody is coming out with a different story. I'm looking
for an EU-endorsed comment rather than something coming from
Greece to be sort of the final arbiter on what the sentiment
really is with regard to a resolution," said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia, which manages about $67 billion in assets.
Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street, cutting
previous losses. S&P 500 e-mini futures turned positive shortly
after the cash market close.
At the closing bell in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 36.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to
18,126.12, the S&P 500 had lost 2.69 points, or 0.13
percent, to 2,120.79 and the Nasdaq Composite had
dropped 8.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,097.98.
Nikkei futures fell 0.3 percent after 10 straight
sessions of gains on the Tokyo index. Earlier, the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent.
EURO UP, DOLLAR TREND SEEN HOLDING
The Japanese currency touched its weakest since 2002 against
the U.S. dollar, at 124.46 yen. It ended the session down
0.2 percent at 123.94. The euro gained 0.4 percent to
$1.0946 and the dollar index fell 0.5 percent after
rising 1.4 percent in the previous two sessions.
"I see the dollar trade probably continuing at this point
since we're the only ones moving toward a tightening bias," said
Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham
Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"Greece is the wild card in terms of what will happen to the
euro."
In government debt markets, U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
prices were last down 7/32 in price to yield 2.8857
percent, from 2.875 percent late on Wednesday.
U.S. three-year notes were last up 3/32 in price
to yield 0.9571 percent, from 0.989 percent late Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were flat, their yield at
2.135 percent.
Front-month Brent rose 1.4 percent to $62.91 a
barrel and U.S. crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $57.97.
Gold was little changed near $1,188 an ounce, spot
silver dipped less than 0.1 percent on the day and copper
rose 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing
by James Dalgleish)