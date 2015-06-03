GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks climb on data, Greek hopes; bund yields up

* Wall St advances on private sector jobs data
* Euro rallies, on track for best two-day run since March
2009
* Oil prices fall in volatile trade
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 3 Wall Street moved higher on
optimism an agreement was on the horizon surrounding Greek debt
and data pointed to renewed vigor in the U.S. economy, while
German debt yields climbed after comments from European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi.
Greece threatened to miss a loan repayment to the IMF this
week, opening the way for possible default, just hours before
creditors were expected to present an ultimatum offering Athens
funds in return for economic reform.
But French President Francois Hollande said Greece and its
creditors are on the brink of a cash-for-reform deal. Markets
have bounced back and forth on what seems to be a near-daily
change in perception of Greece's chances of reaching an
agreement.
"The net enthusiasm in the market is reflective of hopes
that the Greek crisis is going to be resolved here shortly,"
said Matt Kaufler, portfolio manager at Federated Investors in
Rochester, New York.
The dollar's recent woes continued, spurred by
better-than-expected inflation figures in the euro zone that
also battered sovereign debt. It marks the second such sharp
upward move in both the euro and sovereign yields in the last
six weeks. The euro has gained more than 3 percent against the
greenback in the last two days, on track for its biggest two-day
percentage gain since March 2009.
The euro extended gains against the dollar on
Wednesday, up 1 percent to $1.1266 after hitting a high of
$1.1273.
German debt yields moved as high as 0.887 percent, a day
after their biggest jump in nearly three years, after the ECB
raised its inflation forecast for 2015. Draghi said the central
bank sees no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance in
response to a recent rise in bond yields in Europe.
With yields rising in Europe, U.S. Treasury yields
hit a three-week high. U.S. 10-year notes fell 20/32
in price to yield 2.3337 percent.
The selloff in Europe and U.S. government debt and the sharp
move in the euro mirrors the activity from mid-April to mid-May.
Investors have bet heavily on dollar and bond rallies to
continue, and have since shifted to avoid big losses.
U.S. economic data showed private employers picked up hiring
in May. The data comes ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more
comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 146.91 points,
or 0.82 percent, to 18,158.85, the S&P 500 gained 11.31
points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,120.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 36.83 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,113.35.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was up 0.58 percent.
The greenback fell 0.5 percent against a basket of
major currencies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index edged
up 0.13 percent while Germany's DAX gained 1.17
percent. Athens' main stock index jumped 4.13 percent.
Brent crude lost $1.29 at $64.20 while WTI crude was
down 91 cents at $60.36. U.S. crude stocks fell more than
expected last week even as refinery run-rates eased, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Chizu Nomiyama)