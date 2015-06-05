GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. jobs data lifts dollar, yields; Wall St steady

* Dollar rallies on data, hits 13-year peak vs yen
* Oil pares gains on strong dollar; OPEC keeps output steady
* German Bunds post steep weekly loss
* Wall St closes with slight losses, down for the week
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 5 Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields posted their steepest weekly jump in nearly two years and
the dollar hit a 13-year high against the yen on Friday after
jobs growth suggested the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates sooner than expected.
In a wild week for government debt, German Bunds posted
their worst weekly losses since the euro's inception in 1999,
spurred by a revised upward inflation forecast by the European
Central Bank and blunt comments by ECB President Mario Draghi.
Uncertainty over Greece's debt obligations weighed on
sentiment in Europe, but the surprisingly strong U.S. labor
market report for May pared European equity losses and led Wall
Street to close mixed near break-even.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped 280,000 last month, the largest
gain since December, while payrolls for March and April were
revised to show 32,000 more jobs were created than previously
reported, the Labor Department said.
The surge in jobs growth, coupled with a gain in average
hourly earnings, led traders to move their bets on when the Fed
will start to raise rates to as soon as October.
"Clearly jobs are being created at a very robust rate, and
there's a rise in hourly pay. There is some sort of wind
gathering there," said Wilmer Stith, a fixed income portfolio
manager at Wilmington Trust in Baltimore.
U.S. benchmark Treasury debt yields jumped to their highest
since October, while yields on two-year notes hit a more than
four-year peak and five-year yields touched a six-month high.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
26/32 in price to yield 2.4022 percent. Earlier they touched an
eight-month peak of 2.442 percent.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were higher at 0.85 percent. The widely
watched 10-year shed almost 3 percent of its value this week,
the biggest weekly loss since the euro's inception in 1999.
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell
0.78 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed down 0.88 percent to 1,543.56.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
56.12 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,849.46. The S&P 500
slid 3.01 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,092.83 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to
5,068.46.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.7
percent and the Nasdaq was flat.
The dollar rallied to a 13-year peak against the yen and
rose sharply against the euro on the accelerating U.S. job
growth.
The dollar rose more than 1 percent against the euro, yen,
and Swiss franc. The greenback hit 125.850 yen, while the euro
turned sharply lower after rallying earlier this week.
The euro was last down 1.12 percent against the dollar at
$1.1111. The dollar was last up 1.02 percent against the
yen at 125.63 yen.
Greece delayed repayment of an IMF loan on Friday and a
deputy minister said Athens might call snap elections to break
an impasse with lenders.
Oil traded near break-even in volatile trade, with Brent
briefly hitting seven-week lows before paring losses. The
surging dollar and an OPEC decision not to cut output in an
oversupplied market sent crude prices on a roller-coaster ride.
Brent settled $1.28 higher at $63.31 a barrel, after
tumbling to an April 16 low of $60.94 a barrel. U.S. crude
rose $1.13 to settle at $59.13 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)