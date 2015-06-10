GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets halt selloff; Greece hopes lift Wall St

* Traders say share drop went too far, cite weak liquidity
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. and European shares
rebounded after several down days on Wednesday on hopes for
progress around an expected meeting between Greek, German and
French leaders on Greece's debt crisis, while oil rose for a
second day.
The dollar fell against the yen and the euro and U.S.
Treasury yields tracked German Bund yields higher, also helping
to drive U.S. equities up.
"We're seeing something today we've not seen in weeks.
We're seeing conviction," said Peter Kenny, chief market
strategist at Clearpool Group in New York, also citing
expectations of strong U.S. economic data later this week and
hopes for progress in Greek debt negotiations.
Strong data would help the case for a U.S. interest rate
hike sometime this year, and this prospect was helping the
benchmark S&P 500's financial sector, which was
one of the S&P's best-performing sectors on Wednesday, Kenny
said.
"With rising rates, even a modest move higher, financials
stand to gain," he said.
A spokesperson for Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany
will only accept a cash-for-reform deal between Greece and its
international creditors with approval from all three lenders,
according to a spokesperson for Merkel.
Some investors drew optimism from the prospect of a meeting
between Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras slated for later on Wednesday.
"The market is rebounding on a faint interpretation of
things looking a little better," said Stephen Freedman, senior
investment strategist at UBS Wealth Management America. "This
would be at the top level adding a different angle to the talks
which otherwise appeared to be stalling."
At 2:19 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average rose
261.76 points, or 1.47 percent, to 18,025.8, the S&P 500
gained 27.3 points, or 1.31 percent, to 2,107.45 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 70.39 points, or 1.4 percent, to
5,084.25.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index
closed up more than 1.7 percent compared with a 1.4 percent rise
for the MSCI all world stock index.
The dollar slipped to two-week lows against the yen
after Japan's chief central banker said the yen was "very weak"
and unlikely to fall further, prompting investors to trim huge
bets against the Japanese currency.
By late afternoon the dollar was down 0.5 percent
against a basket of major currencies while the euro was
up 0.3 percent against the greenback.
A selloff of German Bunds and this week's hefty corporate
and government debt supply propelled longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries yields to their highest in more than seven months.
"We are completely tracking Bund yields," said Mike
Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Oil prices rose after U.S. government data confirmed a big
weekly drawdown in crude inventories and on signs that U.S. oil
production growth was leveling off after several years of sharp
increases.
U.S. crude was up 1.4 percent at $60.99 while Brent
rose 0.7 percent to $65.31.
