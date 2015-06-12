GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drop on Greece uncertainty, rate hike anticipation

* Shares fall after IMF walks out of Greek talks
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 12 A setback in Greek debt talks
pushed U.S. and European shares lower on Friday, along with
investor views that positive U.S. data may accelerate the timing
for a hike in interest rates.
Oil prices fell on concerns production may rise further.
The International Monetary Fund delegation left Greek debt
negotiations on Friday because of "major differences" with
Athens on the same day that EU officials held their first formal
talks on the possibility of Greece defaulting.
"It's largely the Greek situation again, and that's been
played out on a day-to-day basis where you had a huge rally
followed by a decline predicated on whether they are coming
closer or moving further from a resolution," said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
However, the darkening Greek outlook failed to fluster Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras, who holed up with his negotiators after
proclaiming optimism at an open air concert.
The euro inched higher against the dollar after Tsipras'
comments even though equity and bond investors were skeptical.
"You have to question whether (the Greeks are) looking at
reality," said Janna Sampson, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed, with
longer-dated yields holding below seven-month highs as concerns
about a Greek default supported safety demand for bonds ahead of
a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
A U.S. consumer sentiment survey and production data, after
strong retail sales data on Thursday, gave a rosy view of the
U.S. economy ahead of the Federal Reserve's June 17 policy
statement, which may provide clues on timing for the first U.S.
rate hike in nearly a decade.
"Both of these led the market, coupled with yesterday's
report, to think that the first hike from the Fed could be
closer," said OakBrook's Sampson, adding that lift-off could be
in the fall, ahead of her previous expectation.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.53 points,
or 0.78 percent, to 17,898.84, the S&P 500 lost 14.75
points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,094.11 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 31.41 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,051.10.
The S&P and the Dow showed slight gains for the week while
the Nasdaq fell slightly.
Oil fell for a second straight day as investors took profits
after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise production to
record highs, adding to worries over global oversupply.
Brent crude settled down $1.24, or 2 percent, at
$63.87. For the week, Brent ended up 0.7 percent.
U.S. crude fell 81 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $59.96.
It rose 1.5 percent on the week.
In the late afternoon, the dollar index was
unchanged after a day of choppy trading against a basket of
major currencies while the euro was essentially flat after
rising earlier in the day.
MSCI's all-world country index fell 0.4
percent but was on track for its first weekly gain in four,
while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.8
percent.
