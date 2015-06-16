GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slumps amid Greek standoff, dollar up ahead of Fed

(Updates to U.S. open, changes byline and dateline, previously
LONDON)
* Dollar firm as Fed awaited, euro slips on Greece
* European shares rebound after sharp two-day decline
* U.S. crude rises; gold and silver both decline
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 16 The euro fell on Tuesday as it
appeared more likely that debt-stricken Greece would default or
have to leave the single currency, while the U.S. dollar rose
ahead of a meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Stocks were mixed around the world, with shares in Europe
rebounding after a two-day decline, while Wall Street was only
slightly higher, further gains limited by the uncertainty
surrounding Greece.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's
creditors on Tuesday, accusing them of trying to "humiliate"
Greeks, and he defied a drum beat of warnings that Europe is
preparing for his country to leave the euro. The address was
seen as a sign that Tsipras was unlikely to accept austerity
cuts needed to unlock frozen aid and avoid a debt default within
two weeks.
"The market is still anxious about Greece and would like the
situation to be dealt with one way or another. The
week-after-week uncertainty isn't good for the market," said
Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.1236 while the U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose 0.3 percent. The yen was flat
against the dollar.
The all-country MSCI International ACWI Price Index
rose 0.1 percent, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.6 percent, rebounding after a
decline of 2.4 percent over the previous two sessions. Shares in
Hong Kong fell 1.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.44 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 17,864.61, the S&P 500 gained 5.6
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,090.03 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.00 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,042.97.
U.S. investors were also looking for clues regarding the
timing of a rate hike after a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
The central bank is unlikely to raise rates in this meeting but
traders will watch for any hints from Fed Chair Janet Yellen at
a news conference after the meeting on Wednesday.
The Fed has said it remains data-dependent and will raise
rates only when it sees an improvement in the economy.
Second-quarter data pointed to a recovery after a halt in growth
earlier in the year.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
6/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 2.3344 percent.
In the commodity market, U.S. crude futures rose 0.7
percent to $59.91 per barrel.
Gold prices fell 0.6 percent while silver lost
0.8 percent. Copper lost 0.9 percent in its second
straight daily decline.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)