GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on hopes over Greek deal, gold falls

* EU welcomes Greek reform offer to avert default
* European stocks jump on Greek talks progress
* Gold drops as dollar rises on Greek deal hopes
(Adds European stocks closing levels, oil prices, fresh
comments)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 22 A new offer by Greece on a
reform package to avoid a default on its debts raised hopes that
a tangible deal with international creditors was still possible,
lifting world stock indexes and pushing down gold prices on
Monday.
Gold prices fell more than 1 percent, while crude oil
futures also eased.
Euro zone finance ministers left a meeting with Greek
officials optimistic over Athens' offer, with talk of more work
ahead to achieve a potential deal this week.
The ministers agreed to reconvene before the week is over,
after Greece thrashed out details with its international
creditors the European Commission, the European Central Bank and
the International Monetary Fund.
"Now you're seeing the leaders of (euro zone) countries
meeting to reach a deal and the hope that a deal is on the
horizon is reflected in the rally today," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The euro was nearly flat against the dollar, while
it was up against the yen and Swiss franc. The euro rose 0.79
percent to 140.42 yen.
MSCI's all-country stock index climbed 1.1
percent.
Greek stocks were 9 percent higher, while Greek bank
shares surged 20.8 percent. European shares
ended up 2.4 percent.
M&A BOOST
Wall Street got a boost from both the Greek talks and a
surge in merger and acquisition activity.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93.79 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 18,109.74, the S&P 500 gained 11.67
points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,121.66 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 27.85 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,144.85.
U.S. Treasuries prices tumbled on optimism over a Greek deal
and as stronger-than-expected U.S. existing home sales data
supported expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike.
Benchmark 10-year prices were last down 27/32 to yield 2.36
percent, from a yield of 2.27 percent late Friday.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing
home sales increased 5.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.35
million units, the highest in five and a half years.
The data was the latest indication that housing and overall
economic activity were gathering steam in the second quarter.
COMMODITIES DROP
Athens is running out of cash to repay a 1.6 billion euro
IMF loan due at the end of the month unless it secures new
financing from international creditors.
Speculation is rife that, if no deal is reached on Monday,
Greece would need to impose capital controls on Tuesday to avert
a banking crisis as savers keep withdrawing funds from banks.
The ECB on Monday raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity
Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank for a third
time in six days.
In commodities, gold fell as global equities jumped on the
signs of progress in Greek talks, which curbed safe-haven demand
for the metal.
Spot gold was down as much as 1.4 percent to a
session low of $1,183.75 an ounce.
Crude oil futures fell for a second session on concerns U.S.
demand for gasoline may fade after a strong stretch.
Brent crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.3
percent, at $62.82 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures
fell 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $59.31.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Sam Forgione in New
York, Jamie McGeever in London, Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)