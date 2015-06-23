GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece hopes lift European stocks; dollar gains

* Greece optimism lifts shares in Europe, Asia
* Wall Street, MSCI global stock index near flat
* U.S. dollar gains as Fed seen raising rates this year
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 23 Optimism that a deal could
still be at hand to stave off a Greek default boosted European
shares on Tuesday and kept a floor under U.S. stocks, while the
U.S. dollar and bond yields edged higher as prospects improved
for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
A seven-year high in new U.S. single family home sales last
month, combined with other data, helped bolster the case for
lifting benchmark U.S. interest rates.
Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy
could be ready for a first interest rate hike in September
followed by a second increase in December and that the economy
is likely to strengthen in the second half of the year.
Overseas, Greece presented new proposals on Monday that euro
zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement to
unlock aid and avert default and a potential exit from the euro.
But some euro zone leaders cautioned that much work still needed
to be done, and some Greek lawmakers reacted angrily to
concessions offered by Athens.
"If people are looking past Greece, we can return to the
(monetary policy) divergence theme ... and when you do that you
look at fundamentals," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Generally speaking, I think people see the U.S. economy
accelerating, leading to a Fed rate hike."
A U.S. dollar index was up 1.1 percent, while the
euro fell to a two-week low of $1.11350 before recovering some
ground to trade at $1.11840, off 1.38 percent..
MSCI's all-country stock index was down 0.02
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.64 points, or
0.05 percent, to 18,128.42, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 2,122.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,151.72.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
1.1 percent, while Greek stocks jumped 6.1 percent.
Also fueling the rally were better-than-expected data on
factory and service sector activity in France, Germany and the
euro zone overall, according to Markit's preliminary June
purchasing manager indexes.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.9 percent to a
fresh 15-year high.
In the bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. notes
were last down 4/32 to yield 2.37 percent, from a yield of 2.36
percent late Monday.
Low-risk German 10-year government bond yields
fell 1 basis point to 0.88 percent.
Crude futures rallied about 1 percent in New York trade,
reversing losses from the European session and latching onto a
rebound in oil products.
Brent crude futures were up 76 cents, or 1.3
percent, at $64.10 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures
rose 50 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $60.88.
Gold eased as the euro slid against the dollar and as stock
markets rallied on Greece hopes. Spot gold was down 0.6
percent at $1,178.10 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Barani Krishnan in
New York, and Nigel Stephenson, Atul Prakash and Patrick Graham
in London; Editing by Larry King and Nick Zieminski)