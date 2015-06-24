GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip over Greece jitters

* Stocks slip, bonds rally on Greece talk jitters
* Dollar pauses after big gains on rate hike prospects
* Oil up on expectations of higher U.S. demand
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 24 Global equity markets and the
dollar slipped on Wednesday as investors sought the safety of
less risky assets as jitters increased over the likelihood of
averting a Greek debt default.
The dollar slid after hitting its highest in more than a
week on Tuesday, while yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped
as investors weighed the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.
But the outlook for the dollar remained upbeat despite its
decline on Wednesday after another round of generally positive
data this week. The data supported the view that U.S. rates were
likely to rise sooner than later, mostly likely in September.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product fell at
a 0.2 percent annual clip in the first quarter, instead of the
0.7 percent pace of contraction it reported last month.
U.S. Treasuries prices earlier rebounded from a two-day
selloff after late-stage debt negotiations between Greece and
its international creditors hit a roadblock, crimping optimism
for a deal and driving demand for safe-haven bonds.
"We are getting to the point where it's do or die, take it
or leave it, and I think what you're seeing today is that
there's growing fear that this thing is not going to come
together," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
The price of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
traded just below break-even, retreating from early gains, to
yield 2.4141 percent. Lingering optimism for a Greek debt deal
limited the price gains and prevented yields from falling below
recent ranges.
The dollar fell against the euro, with the single currency
up 0.14 percent at $1.1185. The dollar index was down
0.01 percent at 95.424.
MSCI's all-country index, a gauge of stock
performance in 46 countries, fell 0.08 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.16 percent
to 1,580.83.
U.S. stocks were mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average
fell 26.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,117.98. The S&P
500 slid 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,123.45 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 points, or 0.02 percent,
to 5,161.20.
Oil held above $64 a barrel before a U.S. government report
expected to show domestic crude inventories fell for an eighth
week, a sign that a supply glut is easing.
The industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) on
Tuesday reported a drop in U.S. crude stocks, ahead of
Wednesday's official data. Doubts over the likelihood of a deal
next week on Iran's nuclear work also supported prices.
Brent crude rose 12 cents to $64.57 a barrel, while
U.S. crude gained 26 cents to $61.27 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)