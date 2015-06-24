GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip over Greece default jitters

* Stocks slip, bonds rally on Greece talk jitters
* Dollar pauses after big gains on rate hike prospects
* Oil falls after surprise U.S. gasoline stocks build
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 24 Global equity markets and the
dollar slipped on Wednesday as skittish investors sought the
safety of less risky assets as the possibility of a Greek debt
default loomed a little bit larger.
The dollar slid after hitting its highest in more than a
week on Tuesday, while yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped
as investors weighed the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.
But the outlook for the dollar remained upbeat despite its
decline on Wednesday after another round of generally positive
economic data this week. The data supported the view that U.S.
rates were likely to rise sooner than later, mostly likely in
September.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product fell at
a 0.2 percent annual clip in the first quarter, instead of the
0.7 percent pace of contraction it reported last month.
U.S. Treasuries prices earlier rebounded from a two-day
sell-off after late-stage debt negotiations between Greece and
its international creditors hit a roadblock, crimping optimism
for a deal and driving demand for safe-haven bonds.
International creditors demanded politically sensitive
changes to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' tax and reform
proposals, adding fresh uncertainty to talks aimed at unlocking
aid to avert a debt default next week.
"We are getting to the point where it's do or die, take it
or leave it, and I think what you're seeing today is that
there's growing fear that this thing is not going to come
together," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
The price of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 3/32 to yield 2.3943 percent. Lingering optimism for a
Greek debt deal limited the price gains and prevented yields
from falling below recent ranges.
The dollar fell against the euro, with the single currency
up 0.2 percent at $1.1191. The dollar index was down 0.07
percent at 95.369. Against the yen, the dollar
gained 0.03 percent to 123.98 yen.
MSCI's all-country index, a gauge of stock
performance in 46 countries, fell 0.31 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.39
percent to 1,577.18.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 112.31 points,
or 0.62 percent, to 18,031.76. The S&P 500 slid 8.88
points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,115.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 20.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,139.56.
Crude futures fell about 2 percent after a government report
showing an eighth straight weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles
was offset by a large build in oil products, which have
dominated market action lately.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
gasoline stockpiles rose by 680,000 barrels last week, versus a
drop of 304,000 barrels forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Brent crude fell $1.05 to $63.40 a barrel, while
U.S. crude dropped 88 cents to $60.13 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)