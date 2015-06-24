GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip over Greece default jitters

* Stocks slip, bonds rally as Greece talks dither
* Dollar pauses after big gains on rate hike prospects
* Oil falls after surprise U.S. gasoline stocks build
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 24 Global equity markets and the
dollar fell on Wednesday as skittish investors sought the safety
of less-risky assets like bonds as the possibility of a Greek
debt default loomed a little bit larger.
The dollar slid after hitting its highest in more than a
week on Tuesday, while yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries dipped
as investors weighed the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.
But the outlook for the dollar remained upbeat despite
Wednesday's drop after another round of mostly positive economic
data this week. The data supported the view that U.S. rates were
likely to rise sooner than later, most likely in September.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product fell at
a 0.2 percent annual clip in the first quarter, instead of the
0.7 percent pace of contraction it reported last month.
U.S. Treasuries prices earlier rebounded from a two-day
selloff after late-stage debt negotiations between Greece and
its international creditors hit a roadblock, crimping optimism
for a deal and driving demand for safe-haven bonds.
The creditors demanded politically sensitive changes to
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' tax and reform proposals,
adding fresh uncertainty to talks aimed at unlocking aid to
avert a debt default next week.
"We are getting to the point where it's do or die, take it
or leave it, and I think what you're seeing today is that
there's growing fear that this thing is not going to come
together," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
Tsipras spent all afternoon in a meeting with the heads of
the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund, the
European Central Bank and euro zone finance ministers, but
officials said there was no breakthrough.
The price of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 8/32 to yield 2.3798 percent.
The dollar fell against the euro, with the single currency
up 0.3 percent at $1.1202. The dollar index was
down 0.16 percent at 95.277. Against the yen, the dollar
slid 0.07 percent to 123.85 yen.
MSCI's all-country index, a gauge of stock
performance in 46 countries, fell 0.43 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.39
percent to 1,577.18.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 178
points, or 0.98 percent, to 17,966.07. The S&P 500 fell
15.62 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,108.58 and the Nasdaq
Composite declined 37.68 points, or 0.73 percent, to
5,122.41.
Crude futures fell about 2 percent after a government report
showing an eighth straight weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles
was offset by a large build in oil products, which have
dominated market action lately.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
gasoline stockpiles rose by 680,000 barrels last week, versus a
drop of 304,000 barrels forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Brent crude fell 96 cents to settle at $63.49 a
barrel, while U.S. crude dropped 74 cents to settle at
$60.27 a barrel.
