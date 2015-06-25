GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slip with eyes on Greece; hospital shares jump

* Healthcare stocks gain after Supreme Court ruling
* S&P 500 ends lower
* Oil, gold also fall
(Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 25 Global stock markets and oil
prices edged lower on Thursday on lingering worries over Greece,
though a Supreme Court ruling upholding tax subsidies drove U.S.
hospital stocks to record highs.
Concerns over the possible impact of Greece's debt crisis on
European energy demand weighed on crude prices along with weaker
U.S. refined fuels.
A failure on Thursday to clinch a deal between Athens and
its three creditor institutions - the International Monetary
Fund, European Central Bank and European Union - set up a
last-ditch effort to reach agreement on Saturday to avoid a
default next week.
Without a deal by the weekend to unlock frozen aid, Greece
is set to default on a crucial repayment to the International
Monetary Fund next Tuesday.
"Watching Greek headlines. That's kind of holding markets
back," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
Market participants had assumed this week that a deal would
eventually be reached after European officials said on Monday
and Tuesday a proposal from Greece was a good basis for talks.
On Wall Street, hospital shares surged, with several hitting
all-time highs, after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld tax
subsidies that are key to President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law. The S&P 500 healthcare index
rose 0.5 percent.
U.S. transport stocks, considered a proxy for economic
activity, unofficially entered correction territory, closing
down 10.6 percent from a Dec. 29 closing high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.71 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 17,890.36, the S&P 500 lost 6.27
points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,102.31 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 10.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,112.19.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
0.3 percent. MSCI's all-country index, a gauge
of stock performance in 46 countries, dipped 0.2 percent.
EURO HOLDS
The euro was little changed against the U.S. dollar, even
after data showed U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest
increase in nearly six years on strong demand for automobiles
and other big-ticket items.
The euro traded at $1.12020, off 0.03 percent on the EBS
trading platform.
In the bond market, U.S. benchmark 10-year notes
were down 6/32 to yield 2.39 percent compared with a yield of
2.37 percent late Wednesday.
GOLD, OIL SLIDE
Gold eased for the fifth straight session as traders awaited
further news on Greece's negotiations with its creditors.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,172.95 an ounce.
Brent crude settled down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent,
at $63.20 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 57 cents, or
almost 1 percent, to end at $59.70.
"It feels like the bulls have thrown in the towel in their
pursuit of pushing WTI up to $65," said Scott Shelton, broker
with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Ryan Vlastelica, Dan
Bases, Barani Krishnan and European desks; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)