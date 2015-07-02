GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar off after data, stocks flat; Greek vote eyed

(Updates to U.S. market close, changes comment)
* U.S. dollar falls after payrolls point to dovish Fed
* Greece concerns hang over markets
* Wall St closed Friday for Independence Day Holiday
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 2 The U.S. dollar index fell from
a three-week high on Thursday as a weaker than expected U.S.
payrolls report lowered chances of a U.S. interest rate hike
come September, while Wall Street and world stock markets ended
little changed after a volatile week.
Bank shares were hit the most in New York on the expectation
of lower rates for longer, while utilities, favored when
Treasuries yield relatively low rates, outperformed.
Across the Atlantic, Greece was headed to a referendum on
Sunday that could decide its future in the euro zone. The effect
on financial markets was viewed as mixed, with some analysts
saying it will have little influence, though they acknowledge it
is ultimately unknown.
Days after Greece defaulted on part of its IMF debt, the
Fund said Greece needs an extra 50 billion euros over the next
three years, including 36 billion from its European partners, to
stay afloat. It also needs significant debt relief.
U.S. payrolls increased 223,000 last month, shy of
expectations, and 60,000 fewer jobs were created in April and
May after revisions. At least 432,000 people dropped out of the
labor force.
The Federal Reserve has indicated participation and wage
growth are key for its assessment of the health of the labor
market. Both were soft in Thursday's report.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.8 points, or
0.16 percent, to 17,730.11, the S&P 500 lost 0.64 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 2,076.78 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.91 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,009.21.
Despite the nearly flat moves on Thursday, the S&P 500
posted its largest weekly loss, 1.2 percent, since the last week
of March. U.S. markets will not be open on Friday in observance
of the Independence Day holiday.
"Given the referendum on Sunday in Greece and the holiday
weekend, at least for today the action was somewhat muted
compared to the rest of the week," said Michael Arone, chief
investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors' U.S.
Intermediary Business.
He said he expects Greeks to accept tough austerity measures
with a prevailing "Yes" vote on Sunday and that Greece will
eventually come to terms with its creditors with a new bailout
package. Volatility will likely remain elevated during that
process.
"The real risk is a 'No' vote, then you'll see markets trade
down further," he said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.4 percent and MSCI's gauge of equities globally
was flat on the day. U.S.-dollar denominated
Nikkei futures were down 0.4 percent.
DATA FOCUS
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on the back of the jobs data,
with the benchmark Treasury note yield hovering near 2.4
percent.
"The biggest disappointment was in wages. This set back the
progress we had been seeing," said Jeffrey Rosenberg, chief
investment strategist for fixed income at New York-based
BlackRock, about the payrolls report.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 9/32 in
price, erasing losses from before the payrolls data. The 10-year
yield was last 2.3859 percent, down 3 basis points from late
Wednesday.
The euro rose against the dollar after two days of
losses, up 0.3 percent at $1.1084. The dollar index, a
gauge of the greenback against major currencies, fell 0.2
percent after earlier having risen to its highest in three
weeks.
In commodities markets, U.S. crude lost its gains after a
surprise rise in the U.S. rig count. U.S. crude fell 0.7
percent to $56.55 a barrel and Brent crude futures
slipped 0.3 percent to $61.84 a barrel.
Traders were keeping a close eye on nuclear talks between
Western powers and Iran, looking for any sign of a deal to lift
sanctions on the oil-rich nation.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Ryan Vlastelica and Sam
Forgione in New York and Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Chris Reese)