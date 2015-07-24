GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, copper fall on China, Europe growth concerns

* S&P 500 ends down 1.1 percent
* Copper hits lowest since July 2009
* Report shows unexpected fall in U.S. new home sales
(Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 24 Global equity markets dropped
on Friday and copper fell to a six-year low as
weaker-than-expected data from China and the euro zone
exacerbated concerns over global economic growth.
Brent and U.S. crude oil futures settled at their lowest
since March and registered their fourth straight weekly decline.
Energy and materials shares weighed on U.S. stocks along
with biotechs, which were dragged down by a disappointing
forecast from Biogen. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted
their biggest weekly declines since March.
"You got underwhelming revenue growth on balance and then
you layer on top of that concern over a global economic
slowdown, that becomes self-fulfilling," Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York, said of the
weak state of the stock market.
Copper slumped to its lowest in six years, with three-month
copper on the LME hitting $5,191.50 a tonne, its
cheapest since July 2009, before paring losses.
A survey showed Chinese manufacturing contracted by the most
in 15 months in July as orders shrank. Worries over demand
increased in the world's biggest metals consumer as stockpiles
mounted.
The flash Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity contracted for a fifth
straight month, and faster than economists polled by Reuters had
estimated. Euro zone business activity also
started the second half of the year on less secure footing than
expected, hit by Greece's near-bankruptcy. Markit's flash euro
zone PMI fell.
MSCI's all-country equities world index was
down 1 percent, while European shares closed down 0.9
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 163.39 points,
or 0.92 percent, to 17,568.53, the S&P 500 lost 22.5
points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,079.65 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 57.78 points, or 1.12 percent, to 5,088.63.
For the week, the Dow fell 2.9 percent while the S&P 500
lost 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq declined 2.3 percent.
The S&P health care index fell 2.5 percent and
Biogen's shares lost 22.1 percent to close at $300.03.
Adding to the bearish tone for U.S. stocks, Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is expected to propose
nearly doubling the U.S. capital gains tax rate on short-term
investments, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Amazon.com shares jumped to a record high of
$580.57, a day after the online retailer posted an unexpected
quarterly profit. The shares ended up 9.8 percent at $529.42.
Among other gainers, British telecom firm Vodafone
rose after results showed improvements across major markets in
Germany and Britain.
In the energy market, Brent September crude fell 65
cents to settle at $54.62 a barrel, the lowest close since March
19, while U.S. crude for September delivery slipped 31
cents to settle at $48.14, its lowest settlement since March 31.
An increase in the number of U.S. drilling rigs added pressure.
"Crude was already lower on concerns about the global
economy and the rig count added to the negativity," said Phil
Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
U.S. Treasury debt prices drifted higher as investors sought
safety in government bonds after a softer-than-expected U.S.
housing report and amid a persistent downtrend in commodities
and weakness on Wall Street. U.S. 30-year bond yields, which
move inversely to prices, fell to a seven-week low, while U.S.
10-year yields slid to a two-week trough.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 5/32 in
price to yield 2.260 percent, compared with 2.275 percent late
on Thursday. Yields earlier fell to 2.255 percent, the lowest
since July 9.
U.S. DOLLAR EDGES UP, AUSSIE DOWN
The U.S. dollar edged up against most other major currencies
on the data that pointed to sluggish overseas economic growth,
while the Australian dollar sagged to a six-year low.
In late U.S. trading, the dollar index was up 0.2
percent.
The Aussie dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for China
trades, fell to a six-year low. The recent decline in a wide
range of commodities, including oil, has weighed on currencies
such as the Canadian and Australian dollars.
Gold turned higher after sliding more than 1 percent to its
lowest since early 2010. Spot gold hit its lowest since
February 2010 at $1,077.00 an ounce but was last up 0.5 percent
at $1,096.29.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Robert Gibbons in
New York, Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Patrick Graham and
John Geddie in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James
Dalgleish)