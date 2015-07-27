GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks rout stings world equities, commodities

(Adds quotes, Chinese pledge to buy stocks; update prices)
* Shanghai market records biggest daily loss since 2007
* Dollar falls more than 1 percent against euro
* Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 27 The biggest rout in Chinese
shares in eight years stoked concerns on Monday over slowing
growth in the world's No. 2 economy, knocking down global
equities and the prices of key commodities.
The dollar eased on safety bidding for other major
currencies. The euro topped $1.11 for the first time in two
weeks, boosted further by strong German business sentiment data.
Wall Street was down on worries over China's slowing growth,
crystallized by a stunning 8.5 percent fall in shares in
Shanghai that also rattled equity markets in Europe and Asia.
China's top securities regulator quickly said the government
would continue to buy shares to stabilize the stock market as an
unprecedented rescue plan already in place appeared to be
sputtering.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 123.2
points, or 0.7 percent, to 17,445.33, the S&P 500 fell
9.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,069.94 and the Nasdaq
Composite gave up 40.79 points, or 0.8 percent, to
5,047.84.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower.
Share indices in Frankfurt and Paris tumbled more than 2.5
percent , while London's FTSE 100 ended down
1.13 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 1.7 percent.
Traders and investors said the declines largely came on
concerns over sluggish global economic growth triggered by the
Chinese equity slump.
Both copper, for which Chinese demand is an important
driver, and the broader Thomson Reuters CRB commodities index
hit their lowest levels in six years. Copper futures
fell another 1 percent on Monday.
Oil was near four-month lows after the Chinese stock crash
fueled worries the world's biggest energy consumer may cut back
and as more evidence emerged of a global crude supply glut.
Brent crude fell 91 cents to $53.69 a barrel, after
touching its lowest in almost four months, adding to falls which
are expected to put more downward pressure on global inflation.
Despite the still-patchy economic news, many analysts still
expect U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers meeting this week to
raise interest rates in September.
Expectations of a rate hike have slowly pushed up U.S.
Treasury yields and widened the dollar's premium over the euro.
But the euro has also tended to rise when investors get more
concerned about global growth and rein in riskier bets, as they
were doing on Monday.
The common currency pared some of its early gains from a
bullish Ifo survey of German business sentiment to
stand up 1.2 percent on the day at $1.1112. A dollar
index was down 0.80 percent, while the greenback was down 0.5
percent versus the yen.
"Dollar weakness against the euro and the yen is a
risk-aversion story reflecting China stocks," said currency
strategist Richard Franulovich at Westpac in New York.
U.S. Treasury prices got a lift from international investors
seeking shelter from tumbling stocks. The 10-year note
was last up 11/32 and yielding 2.2337 percent.
