GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain as Fed sees improving economy

* Corporate earnings also lift U.S., European stocks
* Oil jumps after big U.S. stock drawdown
* Dollar gains; September rate hike still possible
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 29 Global equity markets rose on
Wednesday, lifted by strong U.S. and European corporate earnings
and a Federal Reserve statement that said the U.S. economy
continues to strengthen, adding to expectations an interest rate
hike is getting closer.
Fed officials said they felt the U.S. economy had overcome a
first-quarter slowdown and was "expanding moderately" despite a
downturn in the energy sector and headwinds from overseas.
The Fed left its key interest rate, which has remained near
zero for almost a decade, unchanged as expected. The Fed has
said it will raise rates once it sees a sustained recovery.
"The Fed is taking baby steps towards a rate hike," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"The Fed is doing a good job getting people ready for a rate
hike before year's end, making it likely to be a low-impact
event," he said.
Advancing issues listed on the New York Stock Exchange
outnumbered declining ones by almost 3 to 1, while Nasdaq-listed
advancing issues slightly outnumbered declining issues.
With more than half of second-quarter results now reported,
analysts expect overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to edge up
0.8 percent and revenue to decline 3.9 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of General Dynamics hit a record high, gaining
3.9 percent after the company said it saw a rebound in demand
for its Gulfstream business jets. The shares led a sector-wide
rally for major aerospace stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 121.12
points, or 0.69 percent, to 17,751.39. The S&P 500 added
15.32 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,108.57 and the Nasdaq
Composite gained 22.53 points, or 0.44 percent, to
5,111.73.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.67 percent, while the FTSEurofirst index of leading
European shares closed up 1.02 percent at 1,561.48.
In Europe, carmaker Peugeot reported first-half
net income for the first time in four years, boosting its shares
6 percent. Oil major Total posted higher-than-expected
second-quarter profits, and rose 2.6 percent.
Merger activity also lifted shares, with Italcementi
surging 49 percent and HeidelbergCement
falling 6 percent after its takeover offer.
The dollar rose 0.28 percent at 123.90 yen, while the
euro was down 0.64 percent at $1.0987.
Higher U.S. Treasuries yields also supported the greenback,
with the two-year yield rising to 0.7038 percent. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 9/32 in
price to yield 2.2823 percent.
Oil prices reversed early losses and rose after weekly data
showed an unexpectedly large drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed
crude stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels last week,
more than twenty times analysts' expectations for an decrease of
184,000 barrels.
Front-month Brent futures rose 8 cents to settle at
$53.38 a barrel. U.S. crude for September delivery
settled 81 cents higher at $48.79.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)