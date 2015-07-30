GLOBAL MARKETS-Gathering rate hike hopes lift dollar, Treasury yields

(Adds Wall St turning higher, oil surrendering gains and late
prices)
* Dollar gains on Fed rate hike hopes, data
* U.S. Treasury short-term yields rise
* Wall St turns up in late trading
* Dollar pushes commodities to near six-year lows
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 30 The dollar touched one-week
highs and shorter-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as
accelerating U.S. gross domestic product data encouraged bets
policymakers will start hiking U.S. interest rates as soon as
September.
Wall Street ended mostly higher but gains were muted by soft
corporate earnings. Oil prices surrendered early increases and
declined under the weight of the rising dollar.
The euro fell 0.50 percent against the dollar to $1.0928,
which helped the dollar index rise 0.55 percent at 97.496
after touching 97.773, its highest since July 22.
"The latest GDP report confirms the Fed's narrative that
the first-quarter weakness was transitory," said Ian Gordon, G10
currency strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York. "The bar for them to hiking rates is not very high."
Data showed economic growth in the United States accelerated
in the second quarter, backed by solid consumer demand, to a 2.3
percent annual rate. While short of economists' expectations for
2.6 percent growth, the data still pointed to firming domestic
fundamentals.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday described the economy
as expanding "moderately," with improvements in housing and the
labor market. That left the door open for a hike in interest
rates in September, which would be the first rise since 2006.
Treasury prices, which move in the opposite direction of
yields, were mostly off. Price declines were largest in 3-year
and 5-year maturities, while benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were last up 2/32 of a point in price, pushing the
yield to 2.2697 percent.
Wall Street's main indexes were mixed. The Dow Jones
industrial average finished down 5.01 points, or 0.03
percent, to 17,746.38, the S&P 500 rose 0.15 points, or
0.01 percent, to 2,108.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added
17.05 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,128.79
Procter & Gamble, Facebook and Whole Foods
Market all fell after quarterly reports that left
investors wanting more.
Europe's main stock markets gained for a third day as
results from Siemens, Nokia and Deutsche
Bank and a rise in euro zone-wide sentiment boosted
sentiment. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
closed up 0.6 percent.
With the dollar flexing its muscles again, commodity markets
were back under pressure, with copper, considered a
bellwether for global economic activity, trading very near a
six-year low at $5,259 a tonne.
The broad Thomson Reuters CRB commodities index
hit a fresh six-year low before recovering some ground. Gold
flirted with a 5-1/2-year low at $1,088 an ounce as its appeal
ahead of potentially higher global interest rates remained in
question.
Oil prices, smarting from rising U.S. shale oil output and
an easing of sanctions on Iran, posted early gains after an
unexpectedly large weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories but
finished off because of the stronger dollar.
Brent settled down 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, at
$53.31 a barrel, while U.S. crude closed lower by 27
cents, or 0.6 percent, at $48.52.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)