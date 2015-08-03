GLOBAL MARKETS-Soft data weighs on oil, stocks; Europe shines

(Updates prices, changes comments, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Commodities weaken, crude extends losses after soft
factory data
* Greek stocks slump in reopening from June close
* Canadian, Australian currencies at multi-year lows
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Oil futures prices hit a
six-month low on Monday, weighed by oversupply and weaker demand
expectations, while stocks in Asia and on Wall Street were under
pressure as factory data from China and the United States
disappointed.
The Canadian dollar hit its weakest in more than a decade
against its U.S. peer, weighed by lower crude.
The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed
in July and missed expectations, while China's factory activity
shrank more than initially estimated last month.
Euro zone factories, however, largely shrugged off Greece's
brush with bankruptcy. The Netherlands, Spain and Italy all
reported healthy growth, and Italy's expansion was its best in
more than four years.
"The slowdown in China feeding into a slowdown in Asia,
and the question becomes how much of that is feeding into the
U.S.?" said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
However, she added, "We've started to see more positive data
out of Europe despite the Greek situation."
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
interest rates before the end of the year and for the first time
in nearly a decade. If Chinese weakness seeps into the U.S.
economy, the Fed could reassess and markets would have to
balance between more support from the central bank and the
expectation for slower growth.
At noon ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
71.92 points, or 0.41 percent, at 17,617.94, the S&P 500
was down 1.95 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,101.89 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 3.92 points, or 0.08 percent, to
5,132.20.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was 0.6 percent
higher, while MSCI's measure of stocks across major markets
globally fell 0.3 percent.
In Athens, stocks plunged 16.2 percent as the market
reopened after trading was suspended in late June as part of
capital controls imposed to prevent a collapse in Greece's banks
that would have likely pushed the country out of the euro zone.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell more than 1 percent.
Oil slumped on worries of oversupply as OPEC pumped at
record levels in July, adding to the demand concern after weak
data from China.
Brent fell 4 percent to $50.15 a barrel after
touching an intraday low of $50.05, the lowest since Jan. 30.
U.S. crude fell 2.4 percent to $45.99 a barrel after
hitting the lowest in more than four months at $45.86.
Copper dropped to its weakest in six years.
Commodity-related currencies continued to weaken, with the
Canadian dollar at its lowest in 11 years versus the
greenback and the Australian dollar near the more than
six-year low it hit last week against the U.S. currency.
The U.S. dollar was unchanged against the euro after
the manufacturing data miss pulled it lower.
U.S. long-dated and benchmark Treasuries yields hit their
lowest levels in two months on the weaker-than-expected U.S.
data.
"The market now is taking score of every single data print
between now and September, and if the balance continues to shift
more toward weaker data than stronger data, it may make
September a coin flip," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York,
speaking to some expectations that the Fed will start to raise
rates then.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
9/32 in price to yield 2.173 percent, from a yield of 2.205
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up
28/32 in price to yield 2.884 percent, from a yield of 2.928
percent late Friday.
