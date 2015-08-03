GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, stocks off on weak data; Europe shares up

(Updates prices)
* Benchmark Treasury yields hit two-month lows
* Greek stocks tumble after five-week shutdown
* Canadian, Australian currencies at multi-year lows
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Stocks fell and oil futures
prices sank to a six-month low on Monday on demand concerns
after factory data from China and the United States
disappointed.
Brent slumped to its lowest since late January as factory
activity in China, the world's second-biggest economy, shrank
more than initially estimated last month. The pace of growth in
the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed in July and missed
expectations.
The resource-linked Canadian dollar was at its weakest in
more than a decade against its U.S. peer as crude prices fell.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade before the
end of the year. If Chinese weakness seeps into the U.S.
economy, the Fed could reassess its plan to hike rates and
markets would have to balance between more support from the
central bank and the expectation for slower growth.
"The slowdown in China feeding into a slowdown in Asia,
and the question becomes how much of that is feeding into the
U.S.?" said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
However, she added: "We've started to see more positive data
out of Europe despite the Greek situation."
Euro zone factories largely shrugged off Greece's brush with
bankruptcy. The Netherlands, Spain and Italy all reported
healthy growth, and Italy's expansion was its best in more than
four years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.66 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 17,598.2, the S&P 500 lost 5.8
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,098.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 12.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,115.38.
MSCI's measure of stocks across major markets globally
fell 0.3 percent and Nikkei futures were
down 0.6 percent ahead of Tuesday trading.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.7
percent.
In Athens, stocks plunged 16.2 percent on the first
day of trading after a five-week shutdown. The trading
suspension was part of capital controls imposed to prevent a
collapse in Greece's banks that would have likely pushed the
country out of the euro zone.
COMMODITIES SLUMP
Oil prices tumbled on the U.S. and China factory data and
were also weighed down by a poll last week that showed OPEC
output reached the highest monthly level in recent history in
July, reinforcing the idea that Saudi Arabia and other key
members are focused on defending market share.
Brent fell 4.9 percent to $49.65 a barrel after
touching an intraday low of $49.36, the lowest since Jan. 30.
U.S. crude fell 3.8 percent to $45.34 a barrel after
hitting the lowest in more than four months at $45.08.
Copper dropped 0.2 percent after earlier hitting its
weakest in six years.
The commodity-linked Canadian dollar hit its lowest
in 11 years versus the greenback and the Australian dollar
was near a more-than-six-year low hit last week against
the U.S. currency.
The euro ended the session down 0.3 percent at
$1.0949.
"The drop in the Greek stock market has put the euro under
slight pressure," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura.
U.S. long-dated and benchmark Treasuries yields hit their
lowest levels in two months on the weaker-than-expected U.S.
data.
"The market now is taking score of every single data print
between now and September, and if the balance continues to shift
more toward weaker data than stronger data, it may make
September a coin flip," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York,
referring to some expectations that the Fed may hike rates after
its September meeting.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
16/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent, from a yield of 2.205
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up
1-18/32 in price to yield 2.851 percent, from a yield of 2.928
percent late Friday.
