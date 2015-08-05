GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on strong U.S. service sector report

* September U.S. interest rate "lift-off" back on table
* Oil hits multi-month lows on U.S. gasoline build worries
* Dollar teeters on views on possible Fed rate hike
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Global equities markets rose on
Wednesday on data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. service
sector surged in July to a decade high, as well as being boosted
by solid corporate results in Europe, while the dollar teetered
as investors gauged the likelihood of a September interest rate
hike.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's services sector
index rose to 60.3, its highest reading since August 2005, on
sharp increases in business activity, employment and new orders.
It beat expectations for a 56.2 reading. A reading above 50
indicates growth.
The data backed views the Federal Reserve will raise rates
in September after weaker-than-expected U.S. private hiring
figures for July released earlier in the day kindled doubts
about a rate hike next month.
The market reflected "a modest bounce back after discernable
pressure over the last trading sessions," said Chad
Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in
Florham Park, New Jersey.
The dollar mostly rose, supported by comments from Atlanta
Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, who is regarded as a
centrist policymaker. Lockhart, in an interview on Tuesday, put
September back on the table for the first U.S. rate rise in
almost a decade.
Lockhart told The Wall Street Journal it would take
"significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not
support a rate hike next month.
Against the yen, the greenback rose to a two-month
high, gaining 0.39 percent to 124.87. The U.S. dollar index
slipped 0.02 percent at 97.916. The euro gained
0.17 percent to $1.0898, reversing earlier losses.
Wall Street mostly rose, but the Dow industrials fell even
though gainers outpaced declining shares by 2 to 1. Shares of
Dow component Walt Disney Co plunged 9.1 percent, the
shares' largest single-day decline since 2008. Disney cut the
profit forecast for its cable networks unit, spooking the entire
industry.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 10.22
points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,540.47. The S&P 500 rose
6.52 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,099.84, and the Nasdaq
Composite added 34.40 points, or 0.67 percent, to
5,139.95.
Stocks gained more than 1.0 percent in Europe, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closing up 1.31
percent at 1,601.66. MSCI's all-country world stock index
rose 0.24 percent.
Societe Generale shares jumped 7.9 percent after
the French bank became the latest major European company to post
forecast-beating earnings. Regional automakers, which fell in
late July on concerns about a slowing China, rallied. The STOXX
Europe index of 15 companies rose 2.5 percent.
In debt markets, U.S. Treasuries prices fell, while a
sell-off in European bonds accelerated, after the strong ISM
report.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 16/32 in price
to yield 2.2699 percent.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone's
benchmark, jumped 12 basis points to 0.75 percent.
Oil prices hit multi-month lows on a surge in U.S. gasoline
stockpiles as the summer season, the country's biggest demand
period for motor fuels, neared its end.
Futures of Brent, the global oil benchmark, hit a six-month
bottom while U.S. crude touched a 4-1/2-month trough, ignoring a
bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles announced
by the Energy Information Administration.
September Brent crude oil futures fell 40 cents to
settle at $49.59 a barrel. U.S. crude for September delivery
settled down 59 cents at $45.15 a barrel.
