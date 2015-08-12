GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, yields tumble after China lets yuan fall again

(Recasts lead paragraph, updates prices)
* Growth, deflationary concerns dominate markets
* Autos, luxury good companies hit by declines
* Fed rate hike expectations pushed back, hitting dollar,
yields
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Stocks, the U.S. dollar, and
emerging market currencies around the world remained under
pressure for a second day on Wednesday after China's yuan
weakened again, one day after the country devalued its currency.
Germany's 2-year yield fell to a new record low of minus
0.29 percent as investors feared the deflationary pressures of a
slowdown in China's economy would sap growth globally.
The prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise by the Federal
Reserve next month dimmed as a result, dragging the U.S. dollar,
financial stocks and U.S. Treasury yields lower. The ten-year
U.S. Treasury yield fell to 2.045 percent, the
lowest in more than three months.
"China is still a big unknown, and the market is pricing in
the worst," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the
yuan's midpoint rate lower than Tuesday's closing
market rate, resulting in nearly a 4.0 percent devaluation of
the yuan in two days against the U.S. dollar.
The yuan's spot value fell further after Beijing
released weak July output and investment data, trading as low as
6.4510 to the dollar.
Sources told Reuters that the move to devalue the yuan
reflects a growing clamour within Chinese government circles for
a devaluation of perhaps up to 10 percent to help struggling
exporters.
Major stock markets lost ground worldwide, with sectors
exposed to China's economy falling most, as a lower yuan makes
exports to China from the rest of the world more expensive.
Luxury goods stocks like the French giant LVMH and
Coach were lower along with automakers like Germany's
BMW, which lost 2.6 percent, and General Motors
, which lost 2.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 247.56 points,
or 1.42 percent, to 17,382.93, the S&P 500 lost 27.76
points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,056.31 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 78.33 points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,994.52.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.7
percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
hit a two-year low, falling 1.9 percent.
FED RATE INCREASE QUESTIONED
The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies, with
U.S. debt yields lower also, as investors questioned whether
China's devaluation would affect the Federal Reserve's plans to
raise interest rates later this year.
Short-term U.S. interest rates markets signalled traders see
no more than a 40 percent chance the U.S. central bank would
raise rates at its Sept. 16-17 meeting, even though the
effective fed funds rate rose to 0.15 percent on Wednesday, the
highest since April 2013.
"Volatility is picking up and it's causing turmoil, it's
pushing bond yields lower, and it's casting more doubt on the
Fed," said Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of
Palo Alto, California-based Merk Investments.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, with yields on
benchmark 10-year notes brushing a three-month low.
Financials were the weakest sector in the U.S. stock market,
falling 2 percent, as investors scaled back bets that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would boost rates this year.
The euro rose 1.4 percent above $1.11 for the first time in
three weeks and the U.S. dollar fell 1 percent against
the yen, its biggest fall in more than a month, to 123.82 yen
.
Emerging market currencies reeled as investors feared
central banks could rush to weaken their own currencies in
response to China's move.
The price of industrial commodities were lower at one point,
with copper hitting a 6-year low, before rebounding.
Gold rose for the fifth consecutive day, hitting a
three-week high of $1,119.890 an ounce. U.S. crude
was down 0.3 percent at $42.94 a barrel, while copper gained 1.2
percent to $5,186 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong, Sudip
Kar-Gupta in London and Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by
Clive McKeef and Nick Zieminski; To read Reuters Global
Investing Blog click here;
for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope;
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)