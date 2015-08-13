GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bond yields gain as currency war fears ease

(Updates prices to afternoon)
* PBOC sets yuan midpoint weaker for 3rd day, reassures
markets
* U.S. shares follow Europe, Asia higher
* Dollar rebounds, U.S. retail sales bolster rate
expectations
* U.S. crude hits lowest level since March 2009
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Aug 13 Shares revived and bond yields
rose in major markets on Thursday after China's central bank
reassured investors there was no reason for its currency to keep
falling.
Despite the renewed calm in markets, the yuan weakened for a
third day and some forecast further declines in the face of a
weak economy, even as People's Bank of China Vice-Governor Yi
Gang dismissed talk of a deeper devaluation.
"They're taking the Chinese central bank at its word, but
I'm still taking those comments with a pinch of salt," said
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry.
The PBOC set its guidance rate at 6.4010 per
dollar prior to the market opening, weaker than the previous fix
of 6.3306. The gap between the guidance rate and the traded spot
market rate narrowed sharply as banking sources said the PBOC
had stepped up intervention to stabilise prices.
It was lately traded at 6.3982 per dollar.
Traders remained cautious. Sources had told Reuters this
week some powerful voices in the government were pushing for an
even deeper yuan devaluation to help China's struggling
exporters.
Still, major U.S. and European stock indexes were higher and
benchmark bond yields rose as investor fears of a currency war
or substantial asset depreciation eased.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of leading 300
blue-chips rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged
up 0.5 percent.
U.S. equities, which had rebounded from steep losses
Wednesday, were mostly higher. The Dow Jones industrial average
rose 74.39 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,476.90, the S&P
500 gained 6.30 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,092.25 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 22.23 points, or 0.44
percent, to 5,066.62.
Oil prices neared their nadir for 2015 after refinery
outages and data showing inventory builds revived concerns about
oversupply.
U.S. crude settled down $1.07 at $42.23 a barrel,
after setting a session bottom at $41.91, its lowest since March
2009 when the financial crisis was wreaking havoc on oil prices.
Brent crude slipped 1.1 percent to $49.13.
U.S. FED FOCUS
The recovery in equities dimmed the allure of safe-haven
government debt, pushing up U.S. and European bond yields.
German 10-year bond yields were 3 basis points higher at
0.63 percent while benchmark U.S. 10-year yields
were up 6 basis points at 2.188 percent, following a
lackluster auction on Wednesday.
The dollar, which had also suffered as investors pared back
bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest rate
hike would come as early as its Sept. 16-17 meeting, rebounded
on Thursday.
"China's statements maybe took some of the market's focus
off of China and moved it back to the September rate meeting,"
said Chris Gaffney, president of EverBank World Markets in St.
Louis. He said the statements alleviated concerns of a currency
war.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 96.47,
rebounding from a one-month low of 95.926 hit on Wednesday. U.S.
retail sales rebounded in July as households boosted purchases
of automobiles and a range of other goods, suggesting solid
momentum in the economy.
The euro edged down about 0.1 percent at $1.1142
after scaling a one-month peak of $1.1215 on Wednesday, helped
by the unwinding of euro-funded carry trades in the yuan
and other emerging market currencies.
Spot gold was down about 0.7 percent at $1,117.80 an
ounce after logging its fifth straight session of gains.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jemima Kelly in
London; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Nick Zieminski)