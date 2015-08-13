GLOBAL MARKETS-Currency war fears ease; oil hits six-year low

(Updates to U.S. markets close, adds quote)
NEW YORK, Aug 13 Bond yields rose in major
markets on Thursday after China's central bank reassured
investors there was no reason for its currency to keep falling,
but oil prices fell to six-year lows on supply concerns.
Despite the renewed calm in markets, the yuan weakened for a
third day and some forecast further declines in the face of a
weak economy, even as People's Bank of China Vice-Governor Yi
Gang dismissed talk of a deeper devaluation.
"They're taking the Chinese central bank at its word, but
I'm still taking those comments with a pinch of salt," said
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry.
The PBOC set its guidance rate at 6.4010 per U.S.
dollar prior to the market opening, weaker than the previous fix
of 6.3306. The gap between the guidance rate and the traded spot
market rate narrowed sharply as banking sources said the PBOC
had stepped up intervention to stabilize prices.
It was lately traded at 6.3982.
Traders remained cautious. Sources had told Reuters this
week some powerful voices in the government were pushing for an
even deeper yuan devaluation to help China's struggling
exporters.
Oil prices neared their nadir for 2015 after refinery
outages and data showing inventory builds revived concerns about
oversupply.
U.S. crude settled down $1.07 at $42.23 a barrel,
after setting a session bottom at $41.91, its lowest since March
2009 when the financial crisis was wreaking havoc on oil prices.
Brent crude slipped 1.1 percent to $49.13.
Investor fears of a currency war or substantial asset
depreciation eased, but U.S. equities were hit by weak energy
prices, dragging shares of those companies lower.
U.S. equities, which had rebounded from steep losses
Wednesday, were mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average
rose 5.74 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,408.25, the S&P 500
fell 2.66 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,083.39 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.83 points, or 0.2 percent,
to 5,033.59.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of leading 300
blue-chips rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged
up 0.5 percent.
U.S. FED FOCUS
The recovery in equities dimmed the allure of safe-haven
government debt, pushing up U.S. and European bond yields.
German 10-year bond yields were 3 basis points higher at
0.63 percent while benchmark U.S. 10-year yields
were up 6 basis points at 2.19 percent, following a
lackluster auction on Wednesday.
The dollar, which had also suffered as investors pared back
bets that the Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest rate hike
would come as early as its Sept. 16-17 meeting, rebounded on
Thursday.
"With the suggestion that the PBOC's currency adjustment is
mostly complete at this point right now, one has to think that a
September Fed hike is still on the table," said Mazen Issa,
senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 96.373,
rebounding from a one-month low of 95.926 hit on Wednesday. U.S.
retail sales rebounded in July as households boosted purchases
of automobiles and a range of other goods, suggesting solid
momentum in the economy.
The euro was little changed at $1.1155 after scaling
a one-month peak of $1.1215 on Wednesday, helped by the
unwinding of euro-funded carry trades in the yuan and
other emerging market currencies.
Spot gold was down about 0.9 percent at $1,115.01 an
ounce after logging its fifth straight session of gains.
