GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stocks dip after Chinese market tumbles

* Chinese stocks slide more than 6.0 percent
* Wal-Mart earnings weigh on U.S. stocks
* WTI crude oil recovers from near 6-year lows
* Copper sees six year low
NEW YORK, Aug 18 A 6.0 percent tumble in Chinese
shares on Tuesday, and weak earnings from Wal-Mart pressured
U.S. stocks and copper prices saw six year lows.
Chinese stocks earlier plunged on concerns that companies
may pull more money out of China as economic growth slows,
lowering earnings for U.S. and European companies dependent on
revenue from China.
The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC closed down 6.1 percent
at 3,749.12 points in its biggest daily decline since July 27,
after recovering for three days. The CSI300 index .CSI300 of the
largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.2
percent at 3,825.41.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer by
revenue, saw its stock fall 3.4 percent to $69.48, and was the
biggest drag on both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P
500 stock index, after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly
earnings and lowering its full-year forecast.
"You would think that a 6.0 percent China move amid the
recent currency adjustments would have netted a more negative
result," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital
LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.84 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 17,511.34, the S&P 500 dropped 5.52
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,096.92 and the Nasdaq Composite
declined 32.35 points, or 0.64 percent, to 5,059.35.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1.2 percent after hitting its lowest
since July 2013. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent.
MSCI's all-country world stock index eased
0.31 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 closed down 0.4 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst index of 300 leading shares managed a
gain of 0.2 percent, after earlier declines. Germany's
DAX dropped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40
fell 0.3 percent.
The worries about China came on a day when trade in the yuan
was relatively calm after Beijing fixed the currency's exchange
rate marginally higher for the third successive session.
China's central bank on Tuesday set the yuan's midpoint
near Monday's closing price at 6.3966 per U.S.
dollar. In the spot market, the yuan closed flat at 6.3938
.
Concerns about slowing demand for commodities from China
also hit copper prices, which slid to a six-year low of
$4,983 a tonne, breaking the psychological $5,000 level, and
were last down 1.8 percent at $5,022 a tonne.
Crude oil prices recovered though from initial declines
after bullish U.S. housing data and on bets on an inventory
decline.
Brent oil futures settled up 7 cents at $48.81 per
barrel to steady after a three-day fall while U.S. crude
rebounded from nearly a 6-1/2-year low to settle up 1.8 percent
at $42.62.
U.S. housing starts rose to a near eight-year high in July
as builders ramped up construction of single-family homes,
suggesting that the economy was firing on almost all cylinders.
The U.S. housing data on Tuesday added to good employment,
retail sales, and industrial output data recently in suggesting
the economy got off to a strong start in the third quarter. The
steady flow of upbeat economic reports has bolstered views that
the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September.
"The Fed is likely to take further reassurance that housing
is on an improving trend and this should add to the view that
the economy is in more normal territory," said John Ryding, an
economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
Investors will look to U.S. inflation data and minutes of
last month's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting on
Wednesday, as they seek for further clues as to when the Fed
will begin raising interest rates.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 13/32
in price to yield 2.1961 percent.
