GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, stocks cut losses after Fed minutes

* Minutes show Fed edging toward rate hike
* Shanghai shares end up after dip of up to 5 pct
* Crude prices resume drop as stockpiles rise unexpectedly
* Dollar loses ground in wake of Fed minutes
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Major U.S. stock indexes cut
their losses and the dollar hit session lows after minutes from
the Fed's July meeting indicated the central bank continues to
edge closer to a rate hike even as policymakers expressed broad
concerns about lagging inflation and the weak world economy.
Energy shares were the biggest drag on Wall Street,
tumbling 2.1 percent, as U.S. oil prices tumbled toward $40 a
barrel on a surprise jump in crude stockpiles.
In another volatile day in Asia, Chinese shares were able to
rebound from a sharp drop to end the session higher, Vietnam's
benchmark VN Index lost 0.4 percent after the central
bank devalued its currency and Japan's Nikkei index
suffered its biggest fall in more than five weeks.
"The Fed minutes don't rule out a September rate hike, but
they are certainly saying they want more evidence on the data.
That is basically why we are seeing this rally," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"The real fear here is China and not so much the Fed, so we
could still stay within this trading range."
The minutes also showed some concern about the slower
economic growth in China, which some investors interpreted as a
sign the Fed will hold off on a rate hike in September.
Economic data showed U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in
July and suggested inflation pressures were stabilizing enough
to support a rate hike from the Fed this year.
European shares closed lower to extend a recent losing
streak over concerns about China's growth and the U.S. inflation
data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 103.55 points,
or 0.59 percent, to 17,407.79, the S&P 500 lost 11.42
points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,085.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 24.10 points, or 0.48 percent, to 5,035.25.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of 300 leading shares
was 1.9 percent lower. MSCI's all-country world stock
index was down 0.8 percent.
The dollar index extended losses after the minutes,
touching a session low of 96.386 and was last down 0.7 percent
at 96.448.
A rise in rates by the Fed would be the first hike in almost
a decade, but rocky emerging markets and a renewed slump in
commodity prices that drag on inflation have raised doubts about
the timing.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell more
than 5 percent early on, but both rallied to finish up more than
1.2 percent as the central bank injected more funds into the
financial system for a second day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.3 percent while its main index of
emerging market shares fell 0.7 percent.
Oil resumed its downward trajectory with U.S. crude
down 4.3 percent at $40.80 per barrel. Brent crude lost
3.7 percent to $46.97.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)