GLOBAL MARKETS-China stock plunge smacks global shares, U.S. stocks dive

* Shanghai stocks fall almost 9 pct, hurt by lack of Beijing
move
* Dow briefly falls more than 1,000 points before paring
losses
* VIX volatility index shoots above 50, then falls back to
30
* More than 1 trillion euros wiped off European stocks in
August Dollar slides vs euro, yen; Treasury yields hit 4-month
low
* Crude oil, copper, aluminum lowest since 2009
NEW YORK, Aug 24 World stock markets plunged on
Monday after a near-9 percent dive in China shares and a tumble
in oil prices, while U.S. stocks were on track to end the day
with steep losses even after a striking comeback in a volatile
day.
After dropping more than 1,000 points, or almost 7 percent,
at Wall Street's open, the Dow Jones industrial average
cut losses but was still off almost 4 percent in afternoon
trading. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 4
percent and appeared to be on track for correction territory, or
a 10-percent drop from its May record high.
A key measure of U.S. equity volatility, the CBOE Volatility
Index, or VIX, shot above the 50 mark for the first time
since 2009 before dropping back to 36 as U.S. investors turned
their focus back to domestic issues.
European stocks closed off 5.4 percent after Asian
shares slumped to 3-year lows when a three-month-long rout in
Chinese equities threatened to get out of hand.
U.S. markets had some reprieve after Europe closed but then
pushed back down towards earlier lows in late afternoon.
"There was clearly some forced selling, whether it was
forced selling or just stop=losses for large, aggressive hedge
funds," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"It got very sloppy, and you then saw buyers start to
emerge. But a lot of those buyers were short-term in nature and
took some of their gains around lunchtime. Now we're seeing a
second wave of selling."
the Dow Jones industrial average was down 654.14 points, or
3.97 percent, at 15,805.61. The S&P 500 lost 4.06 percent
to 1,890.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.78 percent
to 4,528.23.
U.S. traders had rushed for the exits in Monday's first half
hour of trading when deepening concerns about a China-led global
economic slowdown and tumbling commodities prices followed a 5
percent decline in the S&P and Dow Thursday and Friday.
"Anybody with a pulse was nervous when the market opened.
We're still going to see significant price swings both up and
down before the day ends today," said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
By 3 P.M. EDT (1900 GMT) trading volume was near 10 billion
shares, which was still shy of Friday's hefty 10.6 billion
shares but well above the 7 billion daily average for the month
to date, according to BATS Global Markets.
Coming up to the U.S. close, the day's swings had
strategists seeking a read on the rest of the week.
"If you see it close in the upper half of the day's range,
that is a good sign in terms of the next few days," said Katie
Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG in New York.
Oil prices settled down sharply after plunging to
six-and-a-half year lows. Safe-haven U.S. government and
German bonds, as well as the yen and the euro
, rallied as currency concerns kicked in due to China's
recent currency devaluation.
U.S. crude settled down 5.5 percent at $38.24 a barrel
after falling as low as $37.75 earlier. Brent
settled off 6 percent at $42.69 after falling as low as $42.51
to take them under January's lows for the first time. Worries
about weaker demand from normally resource-hungry China added to
global supply glut concerns.
The S&P's energy index was the weakest performer
with a 5.2 percent decline in late afternoon trading.
Copper, seen as a barometer of global industrial
demand, hit a six-year low, and Nickel fell sharply.
GREAT FALL OF CHINA
The slump in Chinese stocks was their worst
performance since the depths of the global financial crisis in
2007 and wiped out what was left of 2015's gains, which in June
stood at more than 50 percent.
Many traders had hoped Beijing would take support measures,
such as an interest rate cut, over the weekend after China's
main stocks markets slumped 11 percent last week.
With serious doubts emerging about the likelihood of a U.S.
interest rate rise this year, the dollar was down 1.6
percent against other major currencies after falling as much as
2.5 percent earlier in the day.
The Australian dollar fell to more than six-year
lows and many emerging market currencies also plunged
, while the frantic dash to safety pushed the euro
to a seven-and-a-half month high of more than $1.17.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 5.4 percent to a more than three-year low.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 4.6 percent and Australian
and Indonesian shares hit two-year troughs.
London's FTSE 100, with its large number of global
miners and oil firms, ended down 4.7 percent for its 10th
straight decline - its worst run since 2003.
The MSCI all world stock index was off 3.7
percent.
