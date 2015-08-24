GLOBAL MARKETS-China share plunge smacks world markets; S&P, Nasdaq in correction

* China stocks fall almost 9 pct, hurt by Beijing's inaction
* Dow briefly falls more than 1,000 points before paring
losses
* S&P, Nasdaq composite hit correction levels
* VIX volatility index exceeds 50, falls to 30, returns to
40
* More than 1 trillion euros wiped off European stocks in
August Dollar slides vs euro, yen; Treasury yields hit 4-month
low
* Crude oil, copper, aluminum lowest since 2009
(Updates to U.S. market close; adds volume, comments)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 24 A near-9 percent dive in China
shares sent world stocks and commodity prices tumbling on
Monday, and U.S. stocks ended a volatile day with the S&P 500
and Nasdaq composite indexes sliding into correction territory.
After dropping more than 1,000 points, or almost 7 percent,
at Wall Street's open, the Dow Jones industrial average
cut its losses but still finished down 3.6 percent. The Standard
& Poor's 500 index closed down 3.9 percent for the day
and was 11 percent lower than its May record high.
The benchmark S&P index has accumulated 9.95 percent of
losses in just five sessions.
A key measure of U.S. equity volatility, the CBOE Volatility
Index, or VIX, shot above the 50 mark for the first time
since 2009, dropped back near 30 and then rose to 40.
Some U.S. investors went bargain hunting after the dip,
causing at least some of the accelerated selling toward the
day's end, according to Randy Frederick, managing director of
trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"It's a very risky proposition to take things home overnight
in this kind of a market. If you got a profit that quick, it's
often safer to take a small profit than run the risk," said
Frederick, "If things don't settle down in China we could have
another ugly open tomorrow."
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 2
percent and Nikkei futures fell 6 percent, suggesting
there may be more losses in store when trading resumes in Asia
on Tuesday.
European stocks closed off 5.4 percent after Asian
shares slumped to three-year lows when a three-month-long rout
in Chinese equities threatened to get out of hand.
U.S. markets had some reprieve after Europe closed but then
pushed back down toward early lows in late afternoon.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 588.40
points, or 3.57 percent, at 15,871.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 77.68 points, or 3.94 percent, at
1,893.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 179.79
points, or 3.82 percent, at 4,526.25.
U.S. traders had rushed for the exits in Monday's first
half-hour of trading when deepening concerns about a China-led
global economic slowdown and tumbling commodities prices
followed a 5 percent decline in the S&P and Dow on Thursday and
Friday.
"Anybody with a pulse was nervous when the market opened,"
said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at
Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
Monday's trading volume was almost 14 billion shares,
according to Reuters data. This was roughly twice the 7 billion
daily average for the month to date, calculated by BATS Global
Markets. In comparison, 10.6 billion shares changed hands in
Friday's selloff.
Oil prices settled sharply down after plunging to
six-and-a-half year lows. Safe-haven U.S. government and
German bonds, as well as the yen and the euro
, rallied as currency concerns kicked in due to China's
recent currency devaluation.
U.S. crude settled down 5.5 percent at $38.24 a barrel
after falling as low as $37.75 earlier. Brent
settled off 6 percent at $42.69 after falling as low as $42.51,
taking both under January's lows for the first time. Worries
about weaker demand from normally resource-hungry China added to
global supply glut concerns.
The S&P's energy sector was the weakest performer,
with a 5.2 percent decline for the day.
Copper, seen as a barometer of global industrial
demand, hit a six-year low, and nickel fell sharply.
GREAT FALL OF CHINA
The slump in Chinese stocks was their worst
performance since the depths of the global financial crisis in
2007 and wiped out what was left of 2015's gains, which in June
stood at more than 50 percent.
Many traders had hoped Beijing would take support measures,
such as an interest rate cut, over the weekend after China's
main stock markets slumped 11 percent last week.
With serious doubts emerging about the likelihood of a U.S.
interest rate rise this year, the dollar was down 1.6
percent against other major currencies after falling as much as
2.5 percent earlier in the day.
The Australian dollar fell to more than six-year
lows and many emerging market currencies also plunged
, while the frantic dash to safety pushed the euro
to a seven-and-a-half month high of more than $1.17.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 5.4 percent to a more than three-year low.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 4.6 percent and Australian
and Indonesian shares hit two-year troughs.
London's FTSE 100, with its large number of global
miners and oil firms, ended down 4.7 percent for its 10th
straight decline - its worst run since 2003.
The MSCI all world stock index was off 3.8
percent at the end of the U.S. session.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Caroline
Valetkevitch and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Dan Grebler)