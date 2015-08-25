GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends down after China rate cut fails to calm nerves

(Refiles to fix duplicated word in paragraph one)
* Wall Street falls in late selloff
* Relief from China cut in rates, reserve requirements
temporary
* European shares finish higher, dollar rises, oil rebounds
* Volatility index down from Monday but still elevated
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stocks ended down on
Tuesday after sharply reversing early gains late in the session
as investors were unconvinced China's move to cut interest rates
and banks' reserve requirements could ease global growth
concerns.
The dollar also gave up much of its gains from earlier in
the day. Wall Street trading was volatile and the S&P 500 ended
down 1.4 percent after a late selloff following a gain of as
much as 2.9 percent earlier in the day.
Global stocks, oil and currencies initially appeared to
recover after markets were pummeled on Monday when Chinese
shares fell almost 9 percent. Beijing heeded investor calls for
intervention after the Shanghai Composite Index slumped
again on Tuesday, but the index still ended down 7.6 percent.
After Monday's Wall Street selloff - its steepest in four
years - some investors bought on the dip. But others did not
want to hold stocks overnight for fear of bad news from China.
"You didn't have the snap back you would have expected to
reverse a move like yesterday's. People are still nervous about
overseas and what might happen tonight. Nobody wants to sit
around and see what happens," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager
at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "Our fundamentals are
not nearly as bad as those in China, so it would be logical to
see us rally. But we're still beholden to events in China."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 204.91 points,
or 1.29 percent, to 15,666.44, the S&P 500 lost 25.59
points, or 1.35 percent, to 1,867.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,506.49.
Trading volume was high, with about 10.4 billion shares
changing hands during the session, compared with the
month-to-date average of 7.5 billion, according to BATS Global
Markets. But it was lower than Monday's 14 billion shares.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index, at 36, was still
elevated, indicating significant uncertainty, though it was
below the previous day's peak of 53.3, which was the highest
level since January 2009.
"You saw a knee-jerk drop and a knee-jerk recovery and now
people are thinking about it," said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Mass.
Economists said Tuesday's Chinese response - a
25-basis-point cut in key rates and 50 bps off the reserve
requirement rate for large commercial banks - sent a clear
signal that Beijing, which has stepped in several times this
year to keep China's growth on track, was still willing to
intervene.
U.S. Treasuries prices sagged as China's lowering of
interest rates and required bank reserves reduced some investor
anxiety and sparked selling of U.S. government bonds and other
safe-haven assets.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.8 percent at 94.1
in late afternoon after losing ground from its high of 94.7
earlier in the day.
MSCI's benchmark emerging stocks index rose 2.2
percent, its biggest jump in just over two years after seven
days of back-to-back falls. The MSCI all world stock index
was down 0.12 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had its
biggest one-day gain in almost four years, recouping much of the
previous day's loss when around 450 billion euros ($520 billion)
was wiped off the FTSEurofirst 300's value.
Oil rose but global oversupply and worries over the severity
of the slowdown in China kept prices near the 6-1/2-year lows
they fell to on Monday. U.S. crude futures settled up 2.8
percent at $39.31 per barrel, while Brent ended up 1.2
percent at $43.21.
Copper, often considered a proxy for global economic
activity, rose 2.3 percent.
