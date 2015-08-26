GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets diverge, commodities fall as China jitters persist

* Wall Street rises but European stocks end down

* China stock indexes give up early gains to close down

* Commodities: oil, copper and gold decline

* Dollar trades up slightly after dipping on Fed policy comments (Updates with European markets close)

By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Wall Street advanced on Wednesday while European shares and commodities fell as investors balanced strong U.S. economic data and policy comments with fears about China's slowing economy.

The benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.7 percent in afternoon trading, off its earlier highs, helped by stronger-than-expected data on durable goods orders and comments that appeared to make a September interest rate hike less likely.

New York Fed President William Dudley said a rate hike next month seems less appropriate given the threat posed to the U.S. economy by recent global market turmoil.

Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned positive, erasing earlier losses, after Dudley's rate hike comments.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of major companies fell 1.9 percent in a choppy trading day. China's key share indexes also ended down after attempts to move higher were slapped back by waves of selling several times, reflecting hopes for more government and central bank support.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.3 percent, its fifth straight day in the red as Beijing also dished out another round of trading bans.

"Everybody's just on guard and aware of the potential for greater volatility than we've seen in quite a while. We've seen investors dip their toes and buy high-quality names they like that they can get cheaper," said Brian Fenske, head of sales trading at ITG in New York. He added, "You could call me two hours from now and we could be down."

At 12:35 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.43 points, or 0.78 percent, to 15,788.87, the S&P 500 gained 13.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,880.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.44 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,535.92.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index was still elevated at 35.5, indicating significant uncertainty, though the "fear index" was well below Monday's 6-1/2 year peak of 53.3.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

China's volatile markets link.reuters.com/myh35w

China PMIs link.reuters.com/zut45w

Global assets in 2015 link.reuters.com/dub25t

European bourses in 2015 link.reuters.com/pap87v

Currencies vs dollar link.reuters.com/tak27s

World interest rates: link.reuters.com/xyb96s

Oil prices link.reuters.com/beb23v

Commodities performance link.reuters.com/rac73w

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, pared its gains after the Dudley comments but was up 0.3 percent.

Despite China's struggles, Asia markets had some bright spots. Japan's Nikkei saw a 3.2 percent jump and Korea's KOSPI showed its biggest jump in two years with a 2.6 percent increase.

Oil prices were hurt by a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. gasoline stocks, compounding negative sentiment from worldwide equities that pushed fuel prices to 6-1/2-year lows.

Brent crude futures were last down 0.3 percent at $43.07 per barrel, while U.S. crude was down 0.9 percent at $38.97.

Copper, often considered a proxy for Chinese and global economic activity, was down 3.1 percent tumble while prices of gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, were off 1.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London, Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Giles Elgood and Nick Zieminski)